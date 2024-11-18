Fortinet Offers AI Enabled Data Protection and Insider Risk Management

Fortinet a cybersecurity company driving the convergence of networking and security, has announced the general availability of FortiDLP, a next-generation data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management solution. Based on Next DLP’s innovative technology and integration into the Fortinet Security Fabric, the new solution bolsters Fortinet’s overall portfolio of DLP capabilities. FortiDLP enables effective management of data security, dynamic enforcement of data protection, and enhanced visibility of insider threats at scale for large enterprise customers.

“In an era when data protection is paramount, FortiDLP offers a next-gen solution that combines AI-enhanced detection and insider risk management to secure sensitive information,” said John Maddison,CMO, Fortinet. “By leveraging an AI-powered data protection solution with the help of generative AI, security teams can anticipate risks, streamline incident response and mitigate threats faster than legacy DLP solutions. Protecting your data from both internal and external threats starts with visibility and proactive prevention, and FortiDLP delivers that protection on day one."

FortiDLP is based on the next-generation, Cloud-native SaaS data protection platform from Next DLP. Next DLP was recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention and the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions.

