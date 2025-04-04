Freshworks Introduces Partner Programme for Expanded Resellers

Freshworks has announced the rollout of its new global partner program, aimed at supporting resellers and service delivery partners. The initiative is structured to simplify partner onboarding and scaling, aligning with the company’s approach to product usability and deployment.

The program enables partners to provide added value to customers through streamlined implementation, faster service delivery, and enhanced support. With this launch, Freshworks aims to strengthen its global partner ecosystem and expand its market reach through collaboration with channel stakeholders.

The new structure is expected to improve partner engagement and drive business outcomes across multiple service tiers.

"Our new program makes it easier than ever for partners to do business with Freshworks and grow new revenue streams. Whether they choose to resell our customer and employee experience software or provide value-added professional services, we offer flexible monetisation options that eliminate complexity—leading to faster time to value and higher deal conversion rates," said Laura Padilla, SVP of Channels and Alliances at Freshworks. "Partners who choose Freshworks over outdated, outsized solutions will realise a return on investment in days, not years.”

Freshworks' partner program includes over 500 active partners. Key global resellers participating in the revamped program include Climb, Gorilla Services, SHI International, Unisys, and Xcession. These partnerships are expected to support Freshworks’ global expansion in Asia and Latin America while strengthening its presence in North America and Europe.

The expanded partner ecosystem brings domain expertise across sectors such as banking, healthcare, retail, financial services, and the public sector. The updated program aims to improve customer and employee experience delivery through stronger regional reach and service delivery capabilities.

Key Components of the Updated Freshworks Partner Program

Flexible Sales Engagement Options

Partners can choose from a range of models, including one-time sales consultant commissions or recurring revenue roles as authorised or premier resellers and service providers.

New Program for Service Delivery Partners

System integrators and solution providers can access a dedicated track that offers training, certifications, and direct collaboration with Freshworks’ sales teams. Leads will also be shared directly with qualified partners.

Accelerated Onboarding and Enablement

Freshworks provides specialised training and resources to help partners manage the full customer lifecycle. Premier resellers receive recurring margins, billing control, and direct customer engagement.

Improved Regional Support and Resources

Partners will benefit from increased regional sales assistance, marketing development funds, and technical enablement. The Freshworks Professional Services team will also support onboarding, training, and service delivery alongside a new sponsorship model to ensure long-term partner success.

Resellers who have partnered with Freshworks to deliver customer and employee service say:

"The potential to transform customer and employee experiences in a country like India is immense. Our partnership with Freshworks allows us to gain deeper insights into the needs of our enterprise clients, providing them with efficient and user-friendly IT service management and customer support solutions. Freshworks’ refreshed Global Partner Program is straightforward and rewarding, mirroring the simplicity and effectiveness of their products. We look forward to leveraging the Program’s principles to further amplify our value creation for clients," said Mohan Muthuraj, VP at Sonata Information Technology.

