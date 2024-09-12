FSS Launches Next-Gen Card Management System Powered by FSS BLAZE

Financial Software and Systems (FSS), a global provider of integrated payment products, platforms, and services, has introduced its next-generation FSS Card Management System (CMS). The new system is powered by the FSS BLAZE platform, a cloud-based microservices platform developed by FSS. The FSS CMS is designed to manage the entire card lifecycle, from customer onboarding and card issuance to portfolio management and post-issuance support.

Key Features of FSS CMS

The FSS CMS provides several benefits, including:

Streamlined Operations: The system offers one-click configurations, automated data processing, and seamless integration with bank internal systems. This reduces manual effort and enhances productivity in card management operations.

Cardholder Empowerment: Customers can manage their card usage with programmable controls, including spending limits and real-time alerts, accessible through a user-friendly mobile application.

Rapid Launch of New Card Programs: The system's API-first, cloud- and microservices-based architecture enables banks to quickly introduce new card programs and features in response to evolving customer needs.

Scalability and Availability: The cloud-native design of FSS CMS ensures it can handle high transaction volumes and efficiently onboard new customers.

Compatibility and Security: FSS CMS works with major card networks including RuPay, VISA, and Mastercard. It also includes advanced fraud detection features such as rule-based transaction controls, card tokenization, and biometric authentication, meeting industry standards like PCI-S3 for secure transactions.

The FSS CMS aims to offer financial institutions a robust solution for managing their card portfolios, with a focus on security, scalability, and customer engagement.

Commenting on the launch, V Balasubramanian, CEO, of Financial Software and Systems, said: “The payments landscape is evolving rapidly, with customers demanding more innovative, seamless and secure payment experiences. FSS CMS, built on our new-age FSS BLAZETM platform, is designed to empower banks and financial institutions to stay ahead of the curve and deliver differentiated card programs that delight customers.”

FSS CMS Supports Large-Scale Card Migration and Issuance

The FSS Card Management System (CMS) has successfully migrated over 220 million debit cards to its platform, showcasing its capacity to handle large-scale operations. With the ability to issue 600,000 cards and PINs daily, the FSS CMS solution is widely used by major public and private sector banks in India.

As the payments industry continues to evolve, FSS CMS is expected to play a crucial role in supporting the growth and transformation of the sector, ensuring banks and financial institutions can keep pace with the demands of modern card management and issuance.

“We’ve built the next-gen FSS CMS with the vision of enhanced customer experience and high level of self-configurability allowing banks to handle new business requirements by way of a few clicks as against a longer cycle of code change,” said Kiran Hejmadi, Senior Vice President – Product, FSS. “In this era of fintech revolution, banks need to stay ahead of the competition and our commitment to innovation for the payments industry will help them achieve market leadership. After BLAZETM, FSS CMS is another step in this direction.”

