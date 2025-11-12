Fujifilm India partners with Redington to expand production printing network

Fujifilm India has announced the appointment of Redington as its authorised sales and service partner for Entry Production, Colour and Mono printers. The partnership seeks to enhance Fujifilm’s footprint in India’s rapidly expanding production printing market, catering to print service providers, commercial printers, Quick Print Shops and corporate environments seeking high-performance yet cost-efficient solutions.

Under the agreement, Redington will oversee sales, distribution, installation and after-sales support for Fujifilm’s Entry Production Printer range. Leveraging its extensive partner network and service infrastructure across the country, Redington will ensure faster product availability and reliable service delivery for Indian customers.

Enabling innovation and customer satisfaction

Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, emphasised the company’s focus on innovation and sustainability. “At Fujifilm India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group's purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. We look forward to supporting India’s print industry as it transitions toward more digital, sustainable, and high-efficiency operations,” he said.

The collaboration reflects Fujifilm’s continued efforts to empower businesses with reliable, high-quality printing technology while maintaining customer-centric service and operational sustainability.

Expanding Redington’s print ecosystem

K.S. Ramesh, Head of Digital Printing, Redington, said the partnership aligns with Redington’s goal of expanding digital printing capabilities nationwide. “As we continue to advance our digital printing capabilities across India and unlock access to cutting-edge technology, we are excited to announce our partnership with Fujifilm India. Under this partnership, Redington will introduce and distribute their new range of entry-level Colour and Mono Production Printers to the Indian Market,” he said.

He added that Redington’s strong sales, service and logistics ecosystem would help extend Fujifilm’s products to every region. “With Fujifilm’s innovation and Redington’s extensive reach, our commitment is to strengthen the printing landscape by providing innovative, affordable, and sustainable solutions supporting the needs of the Indian Print Industry,” he said.

Meeting India’s evolving print demands

According to Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications & Device Technology, Fujifilm India, the collaboration is designed to meet the evolving needs of India’s dynamic print market. “India is one of the most dynamic markets for production printing, driven by demand from Quick Print Shops, Commercial Printers, and in-plant printing environments. Through partnering with Redington, we are combining Fujifilm’s advanced printing technology with their top-grade service capabilities. This collaboration allows us to reach more customers, deliver faster response times, and provide local support that meets India’s unique operational needs,” he said.

The partnership combines Fujifilm’s technological innovation with Redington’s nationwide service expertise to enable reliable, efficient and sustainable printing solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Empowering India’s print transformation

This strategic collaboration underscores Fujifilm’s ongoing expansion in the Indian market and its mission to empower customers through technology-led innovation. With Redington’s strong distribution network and local service presence, the partnership aims to redefine service excellence, product accessibility and operational sustainability for print service providers across India.

Together, Fujifilm and Redington are positioned to drive the next phase of India’s digital printing evolution, ensuring that businesses can access high-quality, sustainable and cost-effective printing technologies tailored to local market needs.