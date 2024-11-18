Fujitsu and SAP Fioneer enter Partnership for Digital Transformation

Fujitsu and SAP Fioneer have signed a partnership master agreement to accelerate the digital transformation of Japan’s insurance industry. Under the agreement, Fujitsu and SAP Fioneer will collaborate on product planning, development and marketing, including the development of the Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance, an end-to-end cloud-based platform that packages core insurance services and combines localised business content with global industry best practice.

The insurance industry is undergoing a profound transformation driven by technological advancements, including the rise of the digital native generation and the emergence of FinTech companies, but also societal challenges including declining birth rates and an aging population. These dynamics are not only reshaping customer expectations but also intensifying the competitive landscape – both on a global scale and in Japan. To ensure that they are positioned for sustainable success in a rapidly evolving market, insurers need to address critical challenges such as outdated and opaque legacy systems and a shortage of skilled IT professionals, and accelerate digital transformation to enhance compliance and operational efficiency.

In addition, by developing this edition as the de facto standard for business collaboration in the insurance industry in Japan, Fujitsu and SAP Fioneer aim to drive innovation in products, channels and processes, as well as strengthen governance across the sector.

Based on this partnership agreement, Fujitsu will conduct proof-of-concept projects with customers to validate the feasibility of the Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance and aims to start offering the service by the end of .

Masaru Yagi, Corporate Executive Officer, EVP, Vice Head of Global Customer Success, Fujitsu Limited, comments, “We are excited to start a partnership with SAP Fioneer. The collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to drive digital transformation (DX) for our financial customers. By merging SAP Fioneer's cutting-edge financial services solutions with Fujitsu's unparalleled expertise and quality in system development for the financial sector, we are poised to deliver groundbreaking and efficient solutions like never before. Through this partnership, we will closely collaborate with SAP Fioneer from product planning to development and marketing, and advance DX in the financial industry.”

