GALAX organised partner meet in New Delhi

GALAX hosted an exclusive partner meet in New Delhi in collaboration with NVIDIA and its distribution partner TAG. The event brought together ecosystem partners with the objective of strengthening channel understanding of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and identifying opportunities across gaming and creator segments.

The closed-door session focused on knowledge sharing, product familiarisation and partner interaction, positioning the meet as a platform for informed engagement rather than announcements.

Focus on partner education

A central objective of the partner meet was to equip channel partners with a deeper understanding of the latest GPU advancements. NVIDIA leaders conducted detailed sessions outlining the architecture, performance capabilities and differentiators of the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

These presentations were aimed at enabling partners to position the products more effectively during customer engagements and sales discussions. The emphasis remained on clarity around technology capabilities and real-world applicability.

Expanding role of GPUs

The sessions highlighted how the RTX 50 Series GPUs are designed to handle AI workloads alongside high-performance graphics. This messaging helped partners understand the evolving role of GPUs beyond traditional gaming and creative use cases.

By addressing both performance and AI-driven capabilities, the discussions underlined how GPUs are increasingly relevant across multiple computing scenarios.

Partner perspectives from TAG

Speaking during the event, Nitin Mittal, TAG, expressed his excitement for the overwhelming response.

He added that the showcase included RTX 50 Series GPUs, GALAX cabinets and products from TAG’s own portfolio, giving partners a broader view of the combined ecosystem offering.

Bankim Aggarwal, TAG, also shared his perspective, he appreciated the NVIDIA team for their support and contribution for this partner meet.

Hands-on product demonstrations

A dedicated demo zone formed a key part of the meet. Partners were given hands-on access to the RTX 50 Series GPUs, allowing them to observe performance gains, graphics quality and practical use cases through live demonstrations.

These sessions reinforced the technical discussions by translating specifications into visible outcomes, supporting better partner understanding.

Discussions on market readiness

Interactive discussions addressed best practices for responding to the changing requirements of gaming and creator markets. The focus was on helping partners convert technical knowledge into actionable customer conversations and business strategies.

TAG’s role as distribution partner was positioned as central to ecosystem coordination, market expansion and smoother technology adoption.

Networking and next steps

The partner meet concluded with networking sessions, enabling participants to exchange insights and strengthen industry connections. Partners left with enhanced product knowledge and a clearer view of how to align their business plans with the RTX 50 Series roadmap.

The event reflected a shared approach by GALAX, NVIDIA and TAG towards partner enablement and sustained ecosystem collaboration.