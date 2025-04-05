Garmin Launches Instinct 3 Series in India with AMOLED Display Options

Garmin has introduced the Instinct 3 Series in India, its latest addition to the rugged smartwatch category. Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, fitness users, and adventurers, the series brings new design and functionality enhancements, including AMOLED display technology and solar-powered battery options.

Advertisment

The Instinct 3 Series incorporates a metal-reinforced bezel, fiber-reinforced polymer case, and a scratch-resistant display, aligning with MIL-STD 810 standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance up to 100 meters.

Available for the first time in the Instinct line is an AMOLED display, offering improved visibility and visual clarity. Alternatively, a solar-powered version supports extended battery life, with the AMOLED variant offering up to 24 days of use and the solar model supporting continuous usage in optimal sunlight conditions.

A new addition is the built-in LED flashlight, which includes multiple brightness settings, red light, and strobe mode—intended for low-light environments such as night time hikes or early morning workouts.

Advertisment

Instinct 3 Series Navigation and GPS Capabilities

The smartwatch is equipped with multi-band GPS and SatIQ technology for accurate location tracking across varied environments. ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, and compass) and TracBack routing help users navigate effectively and return safely along their route.

The Instinct 3 Series supports smart notifications and two-way messaging through Garmin Messenger. Safety features such as LiveTrack, incident detection, and assistance alerts are included to enhance user awareness and response capabilities during outdoor activities.

Advertisment

Health Monitoring and Fitness Tracking

The device retains several health features from its predecessor, including:

Heart rate monitoring



Pulse Ox sensor



HRV status



Sleep tracking



Stress tracking



Women's health and pregnancy tracking



Advertisment

Fitness capabilities include preloaded modes for hiking, running, swimming, cycling, skiing, golf, HIIT, strength training, Pilates, and more. The watch also supports on-screen animated workouts, Garmin Coach, and personalized daily workout suggestions.

Availability and Variants

The Instinct 3 Series is offered in two case sizes (45mm and 50mm) and is available in various colors, including Black, Black/Charcoal, and limited-edition options such as Neotropic and Neotropic/Twilight.

Advertisment

The launch expands Garmin's rugged smartwatch offerings in India, targeting users who require durability, extended battery life, and comprehensive health and navigation tools in one device.

Read More:

Advertisment

Channel Partners Speak on Trump's 26% Tariff on Indian Products

Govt Approves PLI Scheme for Electronics Components: Industry Applauds

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies

Advertisment

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses