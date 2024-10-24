Garmin Launches New Fenix 8 Series of GPS Smartwatches

Garmin has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Fenix 8 series in the Indian market. Fenix 8 is a next-gen series of premium multisport GPS smartwatches, specifically designed to meet the demands of athletes and adventure enthusiasts, offering ultimate training modules and tracking capabilities. Along with Fenix 8, Garmin also announced a personalised application, particularly made for coaches and athletes.

The newest range of Garmin’s Fenix 8 Series comes in two display options - an ultra-bright AMOLED display and a solar-charging model. The 51mm AMOLED model offers a battery life of up to 29 days in smartwatch mode, while the solar model delivers up to 48 days of battery life. It is designed to support athletes and adventure enthusiasts, providing a daily training readiness score and Body Battery score to help determine whether to push hard or take it easy. Advanced metrics such as endurance score, hill score, VO2 max, and training status offer insights into overall performance. It also includes advanced strength training features, 40-meter dive capabilities, a built-in speaker and microphone for smooth communication, Voice assistant, Voice command & Voice Note (First in Fenix).

Here are some additional features of the Fenix 8 series -

AMOLED or Solar: Choose between a vibrant AMOLED display or a solar charging lens with an always-on feature, offering 50% more solar power than its predecessor. The AMOLED option comes in three sizes - 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm - while the solar model is available in 47mm or 51mm, both featuring updated graphics.

Rugged Design: All models feature leak-proof metal buttons and a new sensor guard to protect essential sensors, tested to military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance. Premium materials, including an optional titanium bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire lens, ensure durability in harsh conditions.

Built-in speaker and microphone: Make and receive phone calls directly from the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone. Certain voice commands can be activated right from the watch—no phone connection/Internet is required.

Built-in LED Flashlight: Easily adjust the flashlight's brightness directly from the display, with variable intensities, a red light, and strobe mode. These features enhance visibility in dark environments and rough terrains.

Advanced Strength Training: Elevate performance with targeted, 4-6-week strength training plans to help meet personal goals, plus sport-specific workouts for athletes of all types, including trail runners, surfers, skiers, and more.

Dive Capabilities: Dive in with a 40-meter dive-rated case, leakproof metal buttons, and support for scuba and apnea dive activities.

Garmin Messenger app: Communicate with family and friends via two-way text messaging right from the watch.

Advanced mapping and navigation: View terrain contours on Topo Active maps and access preloaded maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts around the world. A new map interface allows users to easily customize map layers to get the most out of their navigation. While exploring, enter a distance on the watch and receive suggested routes to stay on track and on time with dynamic round-trip routing.

Commenting on the launch, Tim Spurling, GM, Emerging Markets CAMEA, Garmin said, “At Garmin, we recognise the needs of our consumers and have observed a substantial rise in demand for premium fitness wearables in India. Here, people are increasingly inclined to invest in quality products, especially those committed to their training. The Fenix 8 Series is perfect for individuals looking to elevate their performance or maintain a healthy lifestyle. Whether you're an experienced athlete or someone who enjoys staying active, this new series offers advanced features and extended battery life for outstanding versatility.”

“We are excited to introduce this groundbreaking multisport smartwatch to India, especially during the festive season. The Fenix 8 Series combines Garmin’s unmatched expertise in GPS technology with a host of advanced features that are designed to elevate users’ fitness journeys,” said Shiju Joseph, Director, AMIT GPS & Navigation.

