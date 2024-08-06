Garmin Smartwatches facilitate Remote Patient Monitoring

Wearable devices, such as fitness trackers, have evolved beyond simple step counting. Smartwatches now play a key role in monitoring various health issues, using advanced sensors to help users manage their well-being. These devices are becoming important tools in clinical research and remote patient monitoring (RPM), with Garmin leading this shift. Garmin devices, with their health and wellness features, facilitate patient engagement with health and treatment plans.

Advertisment

The global smartwatch market is projected to grow from USD 33.58 billion in 2024 to USD 103.61 billion by 2032, highlighting the increasing recognition of their health benefits. Garmin devices integrate with third-party platforms via Health APIs and SDKs, allowing healthcare teams to receive data and encourage communication between patients and caregivers.

Real-time information on vital signs, activity levels, and sleep patterns helps healthcare professionals create personalized care plans. The Garmin Health Connected Ecosystem continuously gathers patient data, helping healthcare providers understand health patterns and gain a complete picture of patient well-being.

Garmin devices are used in health research at institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), and in remote patient monitoring with companies like Medixine, Vitalera, and Movn Health. AIIMS (Delhi) uses data from the Garmin Vivosmart 5 smartwatch to develop an AI model for detecting preictal phases of epileptic seizures in real-time, aiming to prevent sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) and improve treatment options.

Advertisment

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Hospital use Garmin smartwatches to track the health of medical professionals and study the impact of exercise on biochemical markers related to stress, inflammation, and antioxidant capacity.

Medixine uses Garmin devices to capture activity and sleep data for patients managing chronic illnesses, integrating this information into the Medixine Suite platform. This enhances RPM's effectiveness by providing healthcare professionals with deeper insights into patient health, promoting better outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Vitalera leverages Garmin devices for continuous monitoring of long-term oxygen therapy patients, improving personalized treatment plans, and early detection of health issues. Movn Health collaborates with Garmin to support cardiac recovery through Virtual Cardiac Rehab and RPM, using Garmin Venu Sq smartwatches and real-time data integration for effective home-based care.

Advertisment

Garmin smartwatches are at the forefront of healthcare innovation, enabling a future where remote patient monitoring is seamlessly integrated into daily life. Focusing on enhancing patient outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and promoting proactive health management, Garmin continues to shape the future of healthcare through wearable technology.

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Advertisment

Read about Smartwatches..

Read IT Product News Here..