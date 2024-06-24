Gartner Magic Quadrant 2024 recognized Qlik for BI platforms

Qlik has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. According to the report, Qlik has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant for the 14th consecutive year, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The recognition highlights Qlik's commitment to providing analytics solutions. The company has made significant advancements in areas such as AI and has integrated internally developed and acquired technologies.

“Our consistent recognition as a Leader by Gartner highlights our relentless dedication to innovation, helping our customers to capture the opportunity that AI presents,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “We equip businesses with the analytics tools they need to harness AI effectively, transforming data into competitive advantage."

AI-Driven Analytics: Qlik has integrated AI-driven analytics capabilities, including descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, to accelerate decision-making processes and derive deeper insights from data.

Ease of Use: The company's Qlik AutoML offers a code-free way for analytics teams to train models, make predictions, and inform decisions, catering to 90% of enterprise use cases that don't require deep data science expertise.

Ease of Use: The company's Qlik AutoML offers a code-free way for analytics teams to train models, make predictions, and inform decisions, catering to 90% of enterprise use cases that don't require deep data science expertise.

Enterprise Data Governance: Qlik Cloud also features enterprise data governance capabilities, including customer-managed keys and advanced data encryption, which ensure full control over data and support regulatory compliance and security standards in industries such as government, healthcare, and automotive.

Strategic Partnerships: Qlik has formed partnerships with cloud leaders like AWS and Google Cloud, as well as system integrators like Accenture and Cognizant, to provide easy access to essential data for analytics in the cloud and enhance the overall platform's utility.

"With Qlik, we've been able to uncover critical trends and insights across our operations, significantly improving decision-making and efficiency," said Dave Elliott, Global Head of Data & Analytics at Mayborn Group. "Qlik's powerful analytics and AI capabilities have transformed our data into a strategic asset, driving better outcomes across the board."

"We believe our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data analytics,” said Brendan Grady, General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “I’m equally excited about our new Qlik Answers offering, which leverages generative AI to deliver fully explainable insights from the vast, largely untapped unstructured data within enterprises.”

Qlik has incorporated the data integration and AI capabilities acquired from Talend and Kyndi into its platform.

The launch of Qlik Staige, combined with the introduction of new connectors for Microsoft Fabric and AWS Bedrock, reflects Qlik's focus on innovation.

These advancements enable enterprises to leverage AI-driven analytics across various platforms, allowing them to extract value from their data and AI.

Qlik's powerful data-to-decision workflow and cloud-agnostic solutions provide enterprises with the ability to navigate a multi-cloud environment.

