Gartner Magic Quadrant 2024 recognized Qlik for BI platforms

Qlik has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. According to the report, Qlik has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant for the 14th consecutive year, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.
The recognition highlights Qlik's commitment to providing analytics solutions. The company has made significant advancements in areas such as AI and has integrated internally developed and acquired technologies.
AI-Driven Analytics: Qlik has integrated AI-driven analytics capabilities, including descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, to accelerate decision-making processes and derive deeper insights from data.
Enterprise Data Governance: Qlik Cloud also features enterprise data governance capabilities, including customer-managed keys and advanced data encryption, which ensure full control over data and support regulatory compliance and security standards in industries such as government, healthcare, and automotive.
"We believe our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data analytics,” said Brendan Grady, General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “I’m equally excited about our new Qlik Answers offering, which leverages generative AI to deliver fully explainable insights from the vast, largely untapped unstructured data within enterprises.”
Qlik has incorporated the data integration and AI capabilities acquired from Talend and Kyndi into its platform.
The launch of Qlik Staige, combined with the introduction of new connectors for Microsoft Fabric and AWS Bedrock, reflects Qlik's focus on innovation.
These advancements enable enterprises to leverage AI-driven analytics across various platforms, allowing them to extract value from their data and AI.
Qlik's powerful data-to-decision workflow and cloud-agnostic solutions provide enterprises with the ability to navigate a multi-cloud environment.
Read more from Bharti Trehan..