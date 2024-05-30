GatewAI Unveils AI-Powered Solutions for Indian Market

GatewAI, a tech-enabled service solution startup, has launched AI-powered solutions to establish talent, technology, and innovation hubs in India for large corporations, MNCs, and global startups.

These offerings aim to support innovation by creating collaborative ecosystems that help MNCs succeed in India's market. The India Global Capability Center (GCC) market is valued at $46 billion, supported by a talent pool of over 1.66 million skilled professionals. There are over 1620 GCCs in metropolitan areas and more than 1800 across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities in India.

GatewAI was founded by Ankur Goel (Founder & CEO) and Suchita Vishnoi (Co-founder & CMO), with Varun Mahajan as the CDO. GatewAI provides services in four categories: wAI to Market (market advisory and regulatory guidance), wAI to Talent (AI-powered talent solutions), wAI to Infra (real estate and infrastructure provisioning), and wAI to B-O-T (Build-Operate-Transfer framework).

Offering customized, scalable combinations of these services on a pay-per-use basis. GatewAI also offers additional services in marketing, sustainability/ESG compliance, and more.

“India is rapidly emerging as a global innovation hub, and we identified an opportunity to create a purpose-built solution to help MNCs seamlessly tap into this market's immense potential,” said Ankur Goel, Founder and CEO, of GatewAI. “With our AI-first approach, GatewAI can swiftly establish capability centers for clients, minimizing time to market and optimizing operational costs. GatewAI emerges from a nearly two decades-long, experience of Neerinfo, where we delivered IT/ITES talent to Tier 1 global companies. Our mission is to facilitate seamless entry for sustainable growth of MNCs planning to set up Global Capability Centers or Innovation Hubs in India by leveraging the country's vibrant service ecosystem, top talent, and business-friendly policies.”

Suchita Vishnoi, Co-founder and CMO, of GatewAI, said, “We understand that the key to unlocking India's vast potential lies in harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology and localized expertise. By combining the latest advancements in AI with our understanding of the Indian ecosystem, we offer services that minimize time to market and maximize operational efficiency. As India continues to emerge as a global hub for talent and innovation, GatewAI is ready to be the trusted partner for enterprises seeking to tap into this market's immense potential.”

GatewAI will initially focus on serving mid-to-small-size companies across various industries in North America, Europe, and other regions seeking to leverage India's talent and infrastructure. The company operates with a bootstrap-funded workforce of 20 employees and a network of partners.

The Indian market is experiencing high demand for tech and digital talent as well as innovation capabilities from global enterprises.

GatewAI combines technology, local expertise, and a comprehensive service model to support global enterprises looking to expand in India.

