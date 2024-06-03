Gathr Data Partners Databricks to Enhance Data and AI Capabilities

Gathr Data Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Databricks, a data intelligence platform. This partnership will enable Gathr's customers to utilize Databricks' unified data governance and power computing for their data engineering and AI needs.

“With this partnership, customers can modernize their disparate data assets and analytics by combining Databricks' compute capabilities with Gathr's AI-powered, scalable, and no-code approach,” said Bhavin Shah, Sr. VP, of Sales & Customer Success at Gathr Data Inc. “We are eager to transform the data engineering and analytics landscape across various industries and empower businesses to unlock the true potential of their data assets & engineering teams, by enabling seamless collaboration, and unparalleled productivity backed by a highly scalable data backbone.”

Gathr Data Inc. has partnered with Databricks to strengthen the foundation for analytics, machine learning (ML), and next-generation AI. Leveraging Databricks Delta Lake, Gathr facilitates high-quality data ingestion and ETL processes, creating a unified repository in Databricks for consistent data management

Enterprises can scale pipeline design using Databricks' design-time engine, interacting directly with live Databricks clusters to enhance efficiency in analytics workflows. The integration of Databricks' compute capabilities streamlines ETL applications and cluster management through a unified interface.

Additionally, integration with Databricks Unity Catalog offers a user-friendly interface for capturing and ingesting data, enhancing data accessibility and governance with scheduled pipelines into UC schemas. Combining PySpark's flexibility with Gathr's no-code ETL capabilities enables seamless integration of Python code, supported by Gen AI-assisted PySpark development for scalable implementation of custom business logic in data analytics.

GathrIQ Copilot provides natural language assistance throughout the data engineering, analytics, and AI processes, assisting enterprises to leverage Gen AI for intelligent business outcomes—from pipeline building and data transformation to visualization and insights discovery.

Through this partnership, Gathr and Databricks aim to deliver value to enterprises, simplifying the complexities of data and AI management for enhanced effectiveness and innovation.

