GenAI Platform for India from Sarvam

Sarvam AI, a Bangalore-based startup founded last year, has introduced a range of business-to-business (B2B) products built on its GenAI models. The company also introduced GenAI services for enterprises and released Sarvam 2B, an open-source 2-billion-parameter large language model trained on a proprietary dataset of 4 trillion tokens.

Advertisment

The startup says that this new platform represents a significant advancement in AI technology, with a focus on addressing the unique needs and challenges of the Indian market. It has tailored to understand and generate text in various Indian languages, enhancing localisation and regional engagement.

This launch comes as part of Sarvam's broader strategy to foster the development of indigenous AI technologies and make advanced AI accessible to businesses and developers throughout India. The platform promises to enhance the capabilities of local enterprises and contribute to the growing AI ecosystem in the country.

The GenAI Platform is designed to harness the power of Generative AI to offer solutions that are deeply rooted in Indian languages and cultural contexts. It aims to drive innovation across various sectors by providing tools and models that cater to local requirements, including multilingual support and regionalized applications.

Advertisment

Collaboration with Setu

Earlier, Pine Labs-owned Setu said that it had launched a large language model (LLM) specifically designed for the banking and financial services industry (BFSI) sector.

Called Sesame, the LLM has been developed in collaboration the IndianGenAI startup SarvamAI and has been trained on custom local data relevant to the sector.

Advertisment

Read more on GenAI

Read from Dr Archana Verma

Read more IT News