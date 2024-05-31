Genesys Awards SaaS Partners at APAC Partner Conference 2024

Genesys, a global name in AI-powered experience orchestration, held its 9th annual APAC Partner Conference and Awards in Bangkok to recognize SaaS partners for their excellence in delivering cloud and AI-driven solutions. This year's theme, "Accelerate as One," reflects Genesys' commitment to advancing the future with its partners in the evolving SaaS ecosystem.

Genesys collaborates with partners to achieve a unified vision where customer and employee experiences are transformed through Genesys Cloud. During the fiscal year 2024 awards, NTT DATA, Inc. was named ‘APAC Partner of the Year’ and Tata Communications Limited was honored as ‘India Partner of the Year,’ both winning for the second consecutive year.

George Aprane, VP, of Partners & Alliances APAC, Genesys said, “Our SaaS partner community is the cornerstone of delivering our Experience as a Service vision in the market, with a singular focus on personalized customer experiences. We applaud our partner community for their contributions to industry leadership, profitability, and business growth, which are integral to our shared success. We celebrate this strategic partnership and the pivotal role of partners in piloting accelerated digital transformation for businesses of all sizes, industries, and geographies. With a razor-sharp focus on customer-centric value, we strive to orchestrate experiences for customers and businesses by driving fast-paced innovations, scalable growth, and enhanced partner value.”

“Receiving the widely recognized Genesys’ APAC Partner of the Year award by an industry leader in experience orchestration is a validation of our ongoing commitment to deliver cost-competitive, top-quality services to businesses in the region. We stay committed to our vision of offering the best-in-class optimized, omnichannel solutions in collaboration with Genesys and will continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence in the industry,” said John Lombard, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, NTT DATA, Inc.

Genesys reported this fiscal year 2024 as it achieved the highest new annual contract value (ACV) bookings during the fourth quarter. Additionally, the Genesys Cloud platform closed the quarter with an approximate annual recurring revenue of $1.4 billion, growing approximately 45% year-over-year.

Genesys APAC Partner Award Winners for Fiscal Year 2024:

● CX Evolution - APAC Partner of the Year: One NZ

● Marketing Impact APAC Partner of the Year: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

● AI & Digital APAC Partner of the Year: Nexon Asia Pacific

● APAC Partner of the Year: NTT DATA, Inc.

● ASEAN Partner of the Year: NTT DATA (Thailand) Limited

● Australia Partner of the Year: Telstra Limited

● Greater China Partner of the Year: Continuous Technologies International Limited

● India Partner of the Year: Tata Communications Limited

● Japan Partner of the Year: Fujitsu Limited

● Korea Partner of the Year: GS Neotek

● New Zealand Partner of the Year: Spark NZ

● Significant Win of the Year: BT Singapore Pte Ltd.

● Strategic Alliance Partner Award: Trends and Technologies Inc.

