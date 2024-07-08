Glean Technologies Launches Operations in India

Glean Technologies, an enterprise AI platform based in Palo Alto, California, has opened its first office in India, located in Bengaluru. This office will serve as the center of operations for India, encompassing Finance, Sales, R&D, and business operations functions. The site will support the deployment of Glean’s GenAI assistants and applications globally.

The Bengaluru office marks Glean’s effort to support Indian enterprises with AI technologies. The company has raised over $350 million from investors including General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, and Lightspeed, and has a valuation exceeding $2.2 billion. Glean's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is increasing 300% yearly.

Located at the heart of Namma Bengaluru, Glean Technology, a new office spanning ~26,000 Sq.ft, features a dedicated cafeteria, a games room, and a collaboration of spaces. The space is chosen to accommodate the company’s headcount growth for years and fosters an environment conducive to innovation and growth.

The facility's inauguration was followed by the CEO’s address to the media at an exclusive press conference, where he shared the vision for AI innovation in India, the capabilities of its platform, and the impact on local industries. The event was also graced by Garvit Juniwal (R&D - Site Lead, Product lead), Vivek S (R&D - AI lead), Tapas Satapathy (Head of people) partners, customers, and employees of Glean Technologies.

Glean Technologies is expanding its operations in the APAC region, forming partnerships with enterprise companies including a top Southeast Asian commercial bank, a leading ridesharing platform, a global electronics and entertainment company, and a global automotive manufacturer. The company has significantly increased its presence in India, now covering almost all corporate functions.

Glean Technologies plans to triple its headcount from 150 to over 450 by next year. The company is establishing itself as a preferred employer at the top five IITs (B, D, K, M, Kgp). Since December 2023, Glean has recruited 12 top students and intends to continue expanding its hiring efforts.

Glean's roadmap for the next five years focuses on advancing generative AI and agentic automation. Since introducing its platform in preview, over 100 companies have created and deployed more than 1,000 unique AI apps and agents using Glean’s technology. There is ongoing demand from enterprises seeking secure, data-governed generative AI solutions.

While addressing the media, Arvind Jain, Founder, and CEO at Glean Technologies, said, “We are thrilled to establish our presence in India, especially in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of the country, and a market with immense potential and a steady demand for advanced AI solutions. Our Bengaluru office will enable us to closely collaborate with Indian enterprises, helping them unlock the full potential of their knowledge through our state-of-the-art AI platform. Additionally, this office will serve as a crucial hub for our global operations, driving a significant portion of our international projects. It will be our biggest investment outside of the US."

