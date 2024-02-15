Global Cybersecurity Association (GCA) Launches GCA Index

The Global Cybersecurity Association (GCA), a dedicated non-profit body, has announced the launch of ‘GCA Index’ This Index will serve as a go-to reliable resource, offering insights into various use cases and highlighting products, services, and solutions available in the market.

The GCA aims to become India's premier cybersecurity advocate by providing reliable resources to individuals and organizations on all aspects of cybersecurity threats, and its protection through various tools. It also hopes to empower individuals and organizations to help navigate this dynamic and critical aspect of digital security with confidence.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr. Gulshan Rai, Former National Cybersecurity Coordinator and Former DG, CERT-In said, “India has been successfully ranked at the 10th position since 2021, however, with the Global Cybersecurity Association coming into place, we further expect to better our rank. To do this, we need to address the critical issue of managing the interface of IT and OT in the near future. If we do not act now, we will not be able to manage the ever-burgeoning cyber threats. This is a collective responsibility and Global Cybersecurity Association will be the guiding light for the government and citizens together making India cybersecure. The launch of ‘GCA Index’ marks the first step towards us becoming cybersecure."

Furthermore, Rajeev Bhadauria, Advisor, Reliance ADA Group added, “Humans still have paleolithic emotions, the institutions are stuck in medieval times, and we have to face God-like technology. Therefore, Global Cybersecurity Association comes in at the right time because it has to fight this God-like technology with love, wisdom, and prudence. Cybersecurity is not something new, and we have had plenty of developments, currently we are looking at the advent of Gen-AI, the threat has become bigger”.

On the occasion of the announcement, Manoj Bhale, President, Global Cybersecurity Association said “Building a secure digital India demands collective experience and action. Through accessible resources, collaborative forums, and the GCA Index, we strive to equip stakeholders with the tools and knowledge needed to combat cyber threats head-on.”

Roopali Mehra, Member of Governing Council, Global Cybersecurity Association emphasized "India's digital journey brings immense opportunities, along with vulnerabilities. The GCA stands as a sentinel, fostering awareness and enabling informed cybersecurity decisions for all. We are the bridge between knowledge and action, empowering Digital Naagriks and Experts to become the active defenders of our digital borders.”

The GCA Index provides a centralised platform for individuals and organisations to identify relevant and reliable cybersecurity solutions. It further empowers informed decision-making and encourages proactive implementation of cybersecurity measures.

Applications for the GCA Index are now open, with the first listing set to be announced in August 2024. We invite cybersecurity products, solutions, and service organizations to apply and become part of this groundbreaking initiative.

GCA Index for Individuals my help reduce cybercrime in India. CERT-In handled 13,91,457 incidents* in 2022 in India and the type of incidents handled included: Website Intrusion & Malware Propagation, Malicious Code, Phishing, Distributed Denial of Service Attacks, Website Defacements, Unauthorized Network Scanning/Probing Activities, Ransomware Attacks, Data Breach, and others. *(Source: CERT-In Annual Report 2022)

Over the next three years, the GCA envisions itself to become the national hub for credible cybersecurity information and best practices. Also, a catalyst for knowledge sharing and collaboration within the Indian cybersecurity community. Furthermore, it aims to be the trusted advisor empowering individuals and organizations to build robust defenses and an advocate for shaping effective cybersecurity policies aligned with India's digital vision.

