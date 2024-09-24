GlobalLogic Inaugurates STEM Lab at Bengaluru School

GlobalLogic, a digital product engineering and Hitachi Group company, inaugurated its STEM Lab at Bharatiya Vidyanikethan High School in Bengaluru. The event is part of GlobalLogic's #EducateToEmpower initiative, aimed at equipping students with essential skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to prepare them for the evolving job market.

Advertisment

Inauguration Ceremony and Key Attendees

The inauguration was attended by senior government officials and GlobalLogic’s leadership, including Madhusudan Murthy, Senior Vice President & Head of Engineering, and Monika Walia, APAC Head of CSR for GlobalLogic. The event marks a significant step in the company's commitment to fostering STEM education.

STEM Lab Focus and Objectives

Advertisment

The newly launched STEM Lab will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities, introducing them to technologies such as robotics, coding, and artificial intelligence (AI). Designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, the lab aims to make science and technology more accessible to students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

This initiative is part of GlobalLogic’s broader efforts to empower students by enhancing their skills and preparing them for future career opportunities in technology.

Madhusudan Murthy, Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering at GlobalLogic, highlighted the company’s vision for shaping the future workforce, “The inauguration of this STEM Lab is a testament to GlobalLogic’s commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators. By providing students with immersive, hands-on experiences in cutting-edge technologies, we are equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in a world driven by digital transformation.”

Advertisment

STEM Lab to Benefit 1,000 Students and Enhance Teacher Training

The newly established STEM Lab is expected to serve approximately 1,000 students from grades 5 to 10, providing them with opportunities to develop confidence and critical thinking skills through hands-on learning. In addition to benefiting students, the lab will offer capacity-building programs for teachers, ensuring that educators are equipped to effectively guide students in exploring emerging technologies.

Project Aligns with India's National Education Policy (NEP 2020)

Advertisment

The STEM lab initiative aligns with India's National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which highlights the integration of STEM subjects into school curricula to promote innovation and prepare students for future careers. Through this project, GlobalLogic supports the government's vision of equipping young learners with the skills needed to succeed in an AI-driven future.