GoDaddy Launches Digital Marketing Tool for Small Businesses

Entrepreneurs recognize the necessity of marketing to remain competitive, build their brand, and attract customers. A recent survey by GoDaddy reveals that 48% of Indian small business owners found online marketing to be their biggest challenge when starting their business. Additionally, 65% believe they would benefit most from artificial intelligence in marketing.

Advertisment

Introduction of GoDaddy's Digital Marketing Tool

GoDaddy has introduced Digital Marketing, an all-in-one product designed to manage marketing efforts. This tool increases the accessibility of SEO, social media, and email marketing tools, and includes a unified inbox for managing customer messages. It can be integrated into both new and existing websites, regardless of where they are hosted.

Confidence in AI Technologies

Advertisment

The survey also indicates that 88% of Indian small business owners are confident in using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for business growth. The Digital Marketing tool allows users to create customized, AI-powered branded content relevant to their industry and target audience in real-time.

Features of Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing utilizes GoDaddy Studio to provide access to email marketing campaigns and branded images and videos. It also supports social media management, enabling small businesses to create custom AI-generated content and schedule posts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Yelp, and Google.

Advertisment

Upgrading Digital Marketing Plans

Entrepreneurs can upgrade their Digital Marketing plan to access additional GenAI tools, such as Digital Ads from Yelp and the Marketing Calendar. The calendar feature details upcoming events and holidays, offering tailored social post suggestions that can be scheduled in advance to ensure timely and relevant marketing content.

Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director of Marketing, at GoDaddy India, said, “At GoDaddy, we understand the challenges faced by small business owners, especially when it comes to effectively marketing their businesses online. Our new AI-powered Digital Marketing suite is designed to democratize access to sophisticated marketing tools, making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to leverage the power of AI to reach their target audience, grow their customer base, and achieve their business goals.”