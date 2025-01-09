Google Cloud Joins Formula E in Tech and AI Collaboration

Formula E and Google Cloud have announced a new multi-year AI and technology partnership, kicking off with the groundbreaking GEN3 Evo era. As part of the alliance, Google Cloud will serve as Formula E’s Official Cloud Technology Services Partner and Official Cloud Security Partner, helping power the league’s mission to redefine motorsport and electric racing.

Google Cloud’s gen AI-ready, unified data platform, BigQuery, can connect to Formula E’s CRM systems to generate hyperpersonalised fan experiences or provide a platform for deeper insights into race predictions for TV graphics.

Google Cloud will provide advanced security measures, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security operations, to protect Formula E’s critical data and operations within its cloud environment.

The partnership will also see further integration with Formula E’s groundbreaking GENBETA project, where the two organisations continue to push the boundaries of safety, performance, innovation and sustainability in motorsport.

Tara Brady, President, Google Cloud EMEA, said, “With Google Cloud’s gen AI tools and advanced data analytics, including our Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, we’re helping Formula E supercharge innovation in motorsport. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of sustainable racing, redefining what’s possible on and off the track.”

The Google Cloud-Formula E expanded partnership builds on a strong foundation of collaboration between the two organisations. Google Cloud supported Formula E in securing a Guinness World Record on highest indoor land speed (218.7 kph) with driver Jake Hughes (previously of NEOM McLaren) in the GENBETA car; a Guinness World Record for the most participants in an in-person generative AI hackathon, with 1,130 people involved; and breaking the FIA benchmark with driver Reem Al Aboud accelerating from 0-60mph in just 2.49s in the GENBETA car.

This announcement builds on Formula E’s recent success in migrating its data to Google Cloud and employees to Google Workspace for collaboration.

