A Google EDLA Certified AI Interactive Flat Panel

Teachmint has announced the launch of Teachmint X2, an interactive flat panel featuring Google’s Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA) certification. Powered by an advanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU), Teachmint X2 leverages AI-driven capabilities to enable personalised learning experiences, real-time feedback, and intelligent automation, transforming classrooms into more dynamic and effective learning environments.

Running on Android 14, Teachmint X2 is designed to provide educators with seamless access to Google’s application ecosystem, including Google Drive, Docs, Meet and other essential productivity tools. This breakthrough in classroom technology prioritises security, efficiency and AI-powered innovation, ensuring a future-ready solution for modern education.

Comment and Availability

"Tech in education has to start inside the classrooms. Interactive panels used as teaching devices in classrooms have traditionally lacked operating systems that are vertically designed and have missed out on the full platform strength of the android ecosystem. To break this status quo, Teachmint X2 devices are Google EDLA and Play Protect certified," said Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint.

Teachmint X2 will be available in three sizes - 65", 75" and 86". The device will be distributed through Teachmint Authorised Partners nationwide, ensuring comprehensive support.

