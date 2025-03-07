GoTo Enhances LogMeIn Rescue with AI, and Security Features

GoTo has introduced new AI-driven, security, and translation enhancements for LogMeIn Rescue, aimed at improving enterprise support operations. These updates provide advanced tools to optimize support efficiency, reduce average handle time, strengthen data security, and facilitate seamless communication across global teams and customers.

“With our latest AI, security, and translation innovations in LogMeIn Rescue, we are redefining how enterprises and Global System Integrators provide IT and customer support,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT at GoTo. “By integrating advanced AI-driven automation and diagnostics, enhanced security protections, and real-time translation capabilities into LogMeIn Rescue, we are empowering support teams to not only work smarter and faster but also to deliver exceptional service with confidence and precision – no matter where their teams and customers are located. Ultimately, we are evolving Rescue from a tool for experts to one that learns from experts and delivers expertise right out of the box.”

Enhancing Technician Productivity and First-Call Resolution with AI and Automation

LogMeIn Rescue introduces AI-driven automation and analytics to optimize support efficiency and improve first-call resolution rates. The new AI capabilities automate routine tasks, generate comprehensive session notes, analyze device performance to detect anomalies, and provide real-time recommendations based on screen analysis. These enhancements streamline troubleshooting, reduce manual effort, and ensure faster, more reliable resolutions while minimizing post-call administrative tasks.

"As organizations grapple with expanding remits and increasing workloads, AI is becoming a vital tool to help teams work more efficiently and strategically. By automating repetitive tasks and providing intelligent insights, AI enables teams to focus on higher-value initiatives, making better use of their time and resources,” said Phil Hocmuth, Research VP, Endpoint Management and Enterprise Mobility at IDC. “As demand for these capabilities grows, more companies are looking to technology providers to deliver AI-driven solutions that are easy to deploy and adopt – ensuring that businesses can quickly leverage AI’s benefits without adding complexity to their operations."

Strengthening Security and Expanding Global Support with AI-Powered Features

Advanced Security Measures for Network and Endpoint Protection



LogMeIn Rescue introduces enhanced security features to protect against unauthorized access, phishing, fraud, and accidental misuse. New device- and IP-based access restrictions ensure support sessions are limited to pre-approved devices and IP addresses, while PIN code safeguards restrict PIN usage to authorized Rescue accounts, preventing misuse. These automated security enhancements simplify IT management and build customer trust in an era of increasing cybersecurity threats.

Real-Time Translation for Seamless Global Support

New real-time translation capabilities enable support teams to assist users across multiple languages without delays. AI-powered translation covers both live chat conversations and on-screen text, eliminating the need for third-party tools. This feature helps reduce escalations, expand service reach, and enhance customer experience, while lowering operational costs by removing the need for language-specific support teams.

