GoTo Expands Support for MSPs with LogMeIn Resolve Enhancements 

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT service provider, is strengthening its support for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with new features, integrations, and enhancements for LogMeIn Resolve. This follows GoTo’s recent decision to consolidate its IT product portfolio under the LogMeIn brand, aimed at simplifying IT management and improving productivity.

The global managed services market is expected to exceed $510 billion by 2029, driven by the increasing need for continuous IT support in complex environments. As demand grows, MSPs require efficient tools to streamline workflows, enhance response times, and gain actionable insights for delivering high-value services.

LogMeIn Resolve provides MSPs with advanced capabilities, including multi-tenant management and zero trust security architecture. Key updates include:

- Mobile Device Management (MDM) for MSPs: Manage applications, secure data, and automate device setup across iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows within a multi-tenant infrastructure.

- Enhanced Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM): Improve client management with expanded technician permissions and customer-specific security policies.

- Pax8 Marketplace Partnership: LogMeIn Resolve is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace, simplifying purchasing and billing for over 35,000 MSPs.

- Future Integrations: Upcoming enhancements include Microsoft Intune integration, an improved ConnectWise PSA integration, and partnerships with security providers, creating new revenue opportunities for MSPs.

“LogMeIn Resolve enables us to monitor unlimited assets and provide rapid remote support to customers,” said Chris Ball, Managing Director at Helpdesq. “These tools have helped us significantly reduce resolution times, proactively address potential issues before they impact our clients, and streamline our workflows to focus on the tasks that matter most to our clients.”



"At GoTo, we recognise the vital role that managed service providers play in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. With these new capabilities built to solve many of MSPs most pressing technology needs, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to empowering these essential providers but also ensuring that businesses of all sizes can thrive with innovative and reliable IT solutions,” said Joseph George, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “Together, we can help drive transformational growth and deliver unparalleled value to customers."

