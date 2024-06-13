GoTo's India Partner Summit 2024 Highlights Channel Growth

GoTo, known for its IT management, support, and business communication products like GoTo Resolve and Rescue, recently hosted its India Partner Summit. The event marked the company's channel growth in 2023-24 in India, adding over 2,000 new partners, and contributing to a global total of over 14,000 partners.

Advertisment

The summit highlighted new and upcoming features for GoTo’s solutions. Features such as GoTo Resolve’s self-healing alerts and AI-powered custom-script writing were influenced by partner feedback and collaboration. Attendees received insights into GoTo Partner Incentives, discussed ecosystem challenges, and learned about the 30-day lead-generation program aimed at driving business growth and fostering stronger partnerships.

Reflecting on the summit, Yvette McEnearney, Senior Director of Channel Sales, APAC, GoTo, said, “Fostering open dialogue with our partners is crucial to serve our customers better. Events like these facilitate invaluable connections and efficient collaboration, enabling us to grow together. Given the remarkable growth we've witnessed in the past 12 months, we are confident in a promising trajectory, strengthened by robust channel growth into 2024.”

Talking about the partnership, Mohan Muthuraj, VP, of India Business, Sonata Software, said, “GoTo has proven to be a reliable partner, particularly during the challenges of remote work during the pandemic. Their longstanding market presence, coupled with their powerful products, was instrumental in navigating those situations. GoTo's compelling marketing strategies and partner-centric initiatives have drawn us to them. Their approach not only attracted us but also fostered fruitful collaboration, enriching our business relationship over the years.”

Advertisment

Phanindra Kumar, Founder and Sales Head at F-Grade Global Services, said, “GoTo’s tools have exceptional integration capabilities. They seamlessly connect various applications, offering a comprehensive solution adaptable to multiple scenarios. Witnessing significant deals materialize and witnessing customer satisfaction firsthand reaffirms our confidence in GoTo's offerings. Moreover, the regular upgrades on GoTo products signify their commitment to evolve with the changing times and needs of the customers. Such initiatives help us place our trust in the products and the partnership.”

GoTo announced the regional winners of its 2023 Partner Awards. Sonata Software was named the Top Partner of 2023, Digital Track received the Top Deal of 2023, and Techigent was recognized as the Top Emerging Partner.

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Product News here..