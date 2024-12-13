GoTo Introduces Updates to GoTo Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue

GoTo has announced updates to its IT solutions, GoTo Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue, aimed at improving endpoint management and support capabilities. These enhancements include advanced AI-powered tools, better device management, and streamlined workflows to meet the needs of modern IT environments.
As IT systems become more complex, GoTo's latest updates enable IT professionals to transition from reactive troubleshooting to proactive management, helping organizations maximize resources and maintain infrastructure control.
Key Features for GoTo Resolve Unified Endpoint Management (UEM):
- AI-Powered Helpdesk Enhancements: Automatically generate ticket summaries, suggest replies, and provide a user-facing troubleshooting assistant to accelerate resolution times.
- AI-Enhanced Knowledge Base: Automatically create, manage, and retrieve IT documentation and troubleshooting guides for efficient knowledge sharing.
- Windows Update Policies: Automate system patching for improved security and compliance.
- Expanded Remote Execution: Use a new script library and automation templates to simplify workflows.
- Problem Management: Link and manage related tickets automatically to streamline resolutions and gain insights into incident patterns.
LogMeIn Rescue Enhancements for Enterprise IT Support:
- Redesigned Device Manager: An intuitive interface for organizing and managing unattended devices at scale.
- Unattended Privacy Mode: Enhanced privacy controls, including screen blanking and mouse locking, to protect sensitive data during remote support sessions.
Focus on Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs)
The updates to GoTo Resolve are designed to address the unique needs of SMBs and MSPs, providing simplicity, fast implementation, and efficiency to maintain a competitive edge in the market.
These innovations underline GoTo's commitment to equipping IT teams with tools to manage complex environments and support enterprise-scale needs effectively.
"At GoTo, we're committed to delivering innovative IT management and support solutions that empower teams to work smarter," said Olga Lagunova, Chief Product and Technology Officer at GoTo. “These updates for GoTo Resolve and Rescue leverage AI, automation, and integrations to transform how IT teams operate. By enabling proactive problem-solving, scalable support, and more efficient workflows, businesses of all sizes can thrive in an ever-changing technological landscape.”
GoTo Introduces Over 60 New Features in 2024 to Enhance IT Solutions
Innovations in GoTo Resolve
GoTo Resolve has been updated with features designed to assist IT teams with AI-driven tools, automation, and improved endpoint management. Key additions include:
- GoPilot Interactive AI Assistant: Provides real-time support by detecting, resolving, and preventing endpoint issues while assisting IT agents with troubleshooting.
- Self-Healing Alerts: Identifies and addresses potential issues proactively to maintain workflow continuity.
- Software Asset Management: Simplifies software inventory monitoring and management directly from the console.
- New Integrations: Enables IT professionals to initiate and manage support sessions within platforms like Jira Service Management, ConnectWise Manage, and Freshdesk.
Enhancements in LogMeIn Rescue
LogMeIn Rescue has expanded its capabilities for enterprise IT teams, focusing on support delivery within existing workflows. New features include:
- Rescue Web Technician Console: A browser-based platform for delivering remote support from any device without requiring pre-installed software.
- Improved Integrations:
- Microsoft Teams and Jira Service Management: Streamline IT workflows with new integration options.
- Enhanced Salesforce Integration: Simplifies remote support directly within Salesforce.
- Live Lens Integration with ServiceNow: Offers improved issue resolution by integrating with ServiceNow
These updates demonstrate GoTo's focus on equipping IT teams with tools for effective resource utilization and streamlined operations, addressing evolving enterprise needs in endpoint management and IT support.