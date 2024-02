GoTo, renowned for simplifying IT management, support, and business communications, introduced GoPilot, its latest AI assistant for Goto Resolve. GoPilot revolutionizes how IT professionals handle and support device fleets by offering an intelligent, interactive assistant. '

Advertisment

It provides a holistic overview of endpoints, automates diagnostics, assists users in resolving issues, and adapts through continuous learning to anticipate potential disruptions proactively. This innovative tool streamlines IT operations, empowering professionals to enhance efficiency and ensure smoother device management and support processes.

GoPilot provides a first-of-a-kind AI assistant that integrates OpenAI's API platform and a GoTo-owned AI stack, transforming the landscape of IT management and support. This assistant redefines daily IT operations by automating tasks such as manual system diagnostics and patch updates, liberating resources for more strategic initiatives.

Utilizing simple, conversational language prompts, GoPilot facilitates seamless interactions, empowering agents of all levels to tackle complex issues without extensive command knowledge. Its end-to-end functionality across IT operations enhances efficiency and streamlines processes, marking a significant advancement in how IT conducts its day-to-day tasks.

Advertisment

GoPilot functions as a perpetual assistant for IT professionals, continuously detecting, remedying, and preempting endpoint issues. Leveraging AI technology, this assistant employs a blend of data, text, and visual processing models to revolutionize traditional IT support and management practices.

Some of the advantages empower teams to:

Streamline device diagnostics: Automated gathering and analysis of data from all network devices, encompassing resource usage and update statuses, delivers thorough device diagnostics. This real-time assessment identifies inefficiencies or risks promptly, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and management of network resources.

Remove language barriers to support global teams: AI-powered live translations of languages displayed on the end user screen enhance agent communication and accelerate resolution times effectively.

Eliminate note-taking and session recaps: During support sessions, GoPilot automatically captures and analyzes screenshots in the background, enabling agents to concentrate on delivering support. Meanwhile, GoPilot generates live notes and summarizes actions taken, streamlining the support process.

Simplify patch management: GoPilot autonomously identifies missing updates and conveniently links to the relevant solution page, with flagged devices and updates preselected. Agents can swiftly patch all devices by simply clicking "install," streamlining the update process effectively.

Easily create and deploy new policies: Shortly, agents will gain the capability to expand automation features with GoPilot, enabling automatic scanning, detection, and resolution of issues. This proactive approach mitigates future risks and liberates additional time for IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

“GoPilot is the latest addition to GoTo Resolve’s AI features that have already enhanced the agent and end-user experience with time-saving tools such as AI script creation and self-service resolution recommendations. With GoPilot, we’re giving IT teams more time and resources to focus on the tasks that truly matter – like scaling and securing their business and supporting their employees,” said Olga Lagunova, Chief Product and Technology Officer at GoTo. “We’re extremely excited to introduce the market’s first end-to-end IT management and support AI assistant to GoTo Resolve customers, and to introduce even more AI innovations across GoTo’s solutions in the coming months.”