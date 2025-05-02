GoTrust Introduces AI-Based DPO Copilot for Privacy Compliance

GoTrust, a provider of privacy compliance automation solutions, has announced the launch of DPO Copilot—an AI-powered platform designed to support Data Protection Officers (DPOs) and privacy teams. The tool is built to assist organisations in aligning with regulatory requirements under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Automation Support for Privacy Operations

DPO Copilot is developed to automate a range of core privacy compliance functions. Key capabilities include:

Real-Time Data Discovery : Enables identification and classification of personal data across systems.

Consent and Preference Management : Tracks and manages user consent under regulatory requirements.

Rights Request Handling : Supports automated processing of data subject requests, including access, correction, and deletion.

Risk Monitoring: Continuously assesses privacy risks using AI-driven insights.

Unlike traditional tools based on static workflows and manual data input, DPO Copilot incorporates automation and AI analytics to provide a proactive compliance framework. The solution aims to reduce the operational burden on privacy teams by offering continuous monitoring and adaptive response mechanisms.

“DPO Copilot is not just another compliance software. It acts as a living privacy agent — continuously learning, adapting to new regulations, and helping companies focus on what really matters,” said Himanshu Gautam, Founder & CEO, GoTrust. “It eliminates manual tracking and automates workflows, making privacy compliance scalable, efficient, and audit-ready."

GoTrust Details Key Features of DPO Copilot for Privacy Compliance

GoTrust has outlined the core functionalities of its DPO Copilot, an AI-powered privacy compliance solution designed to assist organisations in meeting the requirements of data protection laws such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), GDPR, and CCPA.

Core Capabilities of DPO Copilot

Automated Data Discovery : Identifies and classifies personal and sensitive data using AI-based scanning and tagging mechanisms.

Consent Lifecycle Management : Manages consent in alignment with DPDPA and other regulations, adapting dynamically to changes in user preferences.

Rights Request Automation : Supports timely and accurate processing of data subject rights, including access, correction, portability, and deletion.

Real-Time Risk Monitoring : Continuously scans for privacy risks and provides actionable recommendations to mitigate them.

Regulatory Policy Updates: Integrates ongoing changes in data protection regulations into existing workflows without manual intervention.

The solution is built with a modular architecture and is designed to be industry-agnostic. It is applicable across various sectors, including healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, SaaS, and government. The platform supports organisations of all sizes, from early-stage startups to large enterprises.

Compliance Readiness and Risk Mitigation

With increasing penalties for data protection violations—up to Rs.250 crore under the DPDPA—the DPO Copilot is positioned to support organisations in strengthening their data governance practices. Features such as automated compliance reporting, breach readiness tools, and real-time monitoring enable businesses to maintain operational efficiency while addressing regulatory obligations. DPO Copilot is accessible through the GoTrust privacy compliance platform.

