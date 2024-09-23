Government Plans to Boost AI Infrastructure with GPU-Based Servers

The increasing advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have led to a significant rise in the demand for GPU-based servers. Unlike traditional CPUs, GPUs are more suited for AI tasks due to their ability to handle parallel processing. This makes them ideal for complex computations, such as training neural networks and processing large datasets.

Advertisment

Government to Expand Compute Capacity for AI

Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan announced that the government is considering increasing "compute capacity" through viability gap funding under the Rs 10,372-crore India AI mission. This initiative aims to build high-tech capabilities in AI through a public-private partnership model.

Under the mission, supercomputing capacity with over 10,000 GPUs will be made available to various stakeholders, creating a foundation for an AI ecosystem in India. The mission allocates more than Rs 4,500 crore for building this computing capacity, and further funding will be considered based on the actual capacity developed.

Advertisment

AI Services on Cloud and Supercomputing Capacity

As part of the India AI Mission, the Indian government has opened bids for the empanelment of entities to provide AI services on the cloud. This initiative aims to provide access to supercomputing resources, including over 10,000 GPUs, to support AI development in the country.

With the global demand for AI increasing, the government's efforts to advance GPU-based infrastructure are seen as a crucial step in enhancing India's AI capabilities.

Advertisment

Read More:

How AI and ML are Revolutionizing Indian SMBs?