Great Learning Launches Generative AI Academy for Enterprises

Great Learning for Business, the enterprise division of the global edtech company Great Learning, has launched the Generative AI Academy. This initiative aims to help enterprises develop Generative AI capabilities in their workforce through tailored learning solutions.

Advertisment

The program is designed to meet AI skill demands across various sectors, including GCCs, IT/ITES, BFSI, Retail, and Manufacturing. The Generative AI Academy provides organizations with employee training based on their job roles, focusing on sector-specific applications and practical use cases.

A recent McKinsey Global Survey on AI indicates that 65% of professionals regularly use Generative AI in their organizations. Additionally, over 50% of organizations surveyed by Great Learning plan to enhance their teams' skills in Generative AI by FY25. This training is expected to extend beyond technical teams to include roles in Human Resources, Operations, Marketing, Customer Service, and other areas to automate repetitive tasks and improve efficiency.

Speaking on the launch and potential growth of the Generative AI Academy, Ritesh Malhotra, Enterprise Head of Great Learning, said, “We are experiencing a transformative shift in the adoption of Generative AI across various industries. Approximately 60% of our active clients in the Consulting, IT, E-Commerce, and BFSI sectors have already leveraged our customized Gen AI training solutions. Our experience shows that while the entire organization needs Gen AI training, it must be tailored to various functions, employee levels, business outcomes, and time commitments. We’ve also realized the criticality of including relevant use cases, such as indexing and searching products or sentiment analysis, in correlation to the sector in which the organization operates. The training also includes virtual labs to practice and solidify their learning.”

Advertisment

The Generative AI Academy offers enterprise training solutions customized to organizational objectives and employee skill levels:

Foundational Skills: Aimed at frontline and cross-functional teams, this program covers AI technologies and their integration into daily workflows.

Practitioner Skills: Provides core IT and data professionals, data scientists, and software/AI engineers with training in both basic and advanced Gen AI principles.

Executive Skills: Designed for leaders and CXOs, this program focuses on using Gen AI to develop and implement business strategies.

Enterprises can choose from virtual, in-person, or hybrid training formats. The training includes hands-on learning through real-world use cases, labs, quizzes, and projects to enable employees to apply their knowledge and skills effectively, benefiting their organizations.

Advertisment

Read More from Bharti Trehan..

Read about Generative AI..

Advertisment

Read IT Product News here..