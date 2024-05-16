Happiest Minds collaborates with Solvio offering Salesforce Solutions

Happiest Minds Technologies, an IT company known for its digital and agile approach, has formed a strategic partnership with Solvio, a firm specializing in Salesforce consulting. Happiest Minds fosters innovation and supports customer achievements in various sectors, including industrial, healthcare, retail, banking, technology, media, and education.

The partnership with Solvio aims to enhance Salesforce implementations, providing solutions that have a worldwide impact, revolutionizing client interactions, and boosting operational productivity.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, of Happiest Minds, said, “This strategic alliance enables us to harness our combined strengths and provide top-notch Salesforce solutions that are scalable and transformative. We are excited by the potential to swiftly expand our Salesforce business and enhance our capabilities.”

Shashin Shah, Founder, and CEO, of Solvio, said, "This partnership is about reimagining how Salesforce consulting and services can drive fundamental changes in business dynamics. Our collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and a future where Salesforce can create unprecedented value for businesses worldwide.”

Solvio provides a variety of capabilities and services to address customer needs. Their approach integrates management, business, and solution consulting to initiate strategic change and promote growth across businesses. Concentrating on Salesforce Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud, as well as Sales and Service Cloud, Solvio aims to support enterprises in reaching their objectives with effectiveness.

The collaboration between Happiest Minds and Solvio is designed to reinforce customer brand loyalty and enhance business development. This partnership will offer advanced Salesforce consulting and services internationally.

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited works in the digital transformation domain for enterprises and technology providers by delivering customer experiences, and actionable insights. They have a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Their services are available across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail, CPG & Logistics.

