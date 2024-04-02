HCLTech Chosen by Oriola for Customer Experience Enhancement.

HCLTech has been chosen by Oriola Corporation, a health and wellbeing company in the Nordic region, to spearhead its digital transformation and elevate customer experiences. The collaboration aims to leverage HCLTech's expertise in technology and innovation to propel Oriola toward greater operational efficiency and service excellence.

By harnessing advanced digital solutions, Oriola seeks to streamline its processes, optimize workflows, and offer personalized services to its customers. Through this partnership, Oriola anticipates strengthening its market position and delivering enhanced value to its stakeholders. HCLTech's selection underscores its reputation as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and unlock new avenues for growth and success.

HCLTech is set to deploy a new SAP S/4HANA and analytics environment hosted on Microsoft Azure, marking a significant step in Oriola's ERP and EWM system overhaul across Sweden and Finland. This transformative initiative aims to modernize and optimize Oriola's operational framework, enhancing efficiency and responsiveness.

By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and cloud infrastructure, the implementation promises to streamline processes, improve data management, and elevate overall performance. With HCLTech at the helm of this greenfield project, Oriola anticipates gaining a competitive edge in its market, fostering innovation, and delivering enhanced value to its stakeholders.

The solution will utilize RISE with SAP to provide Oriola with a comprehensive global experience platform (GxP)--compliant and validated solution. Transitioning to an agile, cloud-based ERP platform will empower Oriola to streamline and enhance its business operations. This move enables Oriola to modernize its application stack, improving efficiency and effectiveness while also optimizing IT operating costs.

“This strategically important project will allow Oriola to better respond to future customer and business needs, strengthen collaboration across the company, improve transparency, and support managing the business in a cross-market operating model. Through a common system, we will strengthen our processes and have access to common data, both of which will support us in serving our customers better,” said Mikael Nurmi, Chief Digital Officer, Oriola.

“We look forward to accelerating Oriola’s business transformation with our strong partnership with SAP and innovative product engineering capabilities,” said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Europe and Africa, HCLTech. “We are delighted to participate in Oriola’s journey to becoming a forerunner in the advanced distribution of pharmaceuticals and in providing advisory services to pharmaceutical companies throughout product lifecycles, while further growing our business in the Nordics region and across the life sciences and pharma sector globally.”

HCLTech stands as a distinguished SAP Global Strategic Services Partner, boasting a rich legacy of over 25 years in steering intricate SAP transformation programs. With an expansive reach, HCLTech's cadre of SAP consultants has surged to exceed 10,000 globally.

This formidable team operates through local offices and consultants spread across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, fostering a robust network poised to address diverse client needs with precision and efficiency. The company's extensive experience coupled with its widespread presence underscores its commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and exemplary service to clients worldwide.

HCLTech's strategic partnership with SAP signifies a dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and leveraging its expertise to drive digital transformation initiatives for organizations across various industries and geographies.