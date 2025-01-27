HCLTech Joins Salesforce Agentforce Partner Network

Driving AI-Enabled Transformation in Financial Services

HCLTech has been chosen by Salesforce to join its Agentforce Partner Network, leveraging its expertise in Salesforce digital modernization to assist clients, particularly in the financial services sector, in deploying AI-powered agents that enhance user experiences.

Advancing AI-Driven Virtual Agents



The partnership aims to transform the landscape of autonomous and AI-enabled virtual agents by enabling enterprises to modernize their SaaS applications using advanced multi-modal AI technology. HCLTech will facilitate the transition from basic chatbots to sophisticated AI solutions capable of managing complex, multi-channel interactions, thereby accelerating the adoption of AI-driven agents.

Key Collaboration with PenFed Credit Union



As part of this initiative, HCLTech and Salesforce are collaborating to deliver agentic AI solutions to PenFed Credit Union, the second-largest federal credit union in the United States. This collaboration is set to enhance member engagement and drive operational efficiency, supporting PenFed’s commitment to providing superior financial services.

Empowering Enterprises Through Innovation

The partnership underscores HCLTech’s commitment to empowering enterprises with new age AI technologies, which might enable them to achieve transformative growth and improve customer engagement across industries.

“PenFed is collaborating with HCLTech and Salesforce to bring a next-generation, AI-powered agent experience to our members and employees, enhancing service and support like never before,” said Atif Munir, Chief Technology Officer, PenFed Credit Union.

“At HCLTech, we empower clients with AI-driven agents to enhance operations, improve customer service, and drive innovation. Being chosen as a Salesforce Agentforce partner reflects our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology and highlights our role in shaping the future of AI,” said Sadagopan S, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS & Commercial Applications.

