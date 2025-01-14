HCLTech, Microsoft to use GenAI in Contact Centres

HCLTech has announced to extend its strategic partnership with Microsoft to use GenAI in customer service experiences. This will be lso used in Cloud-based contact centre solutions. HCLTech will enable clients to activate Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Centre, a Copilot-first solution that delivers superior customer experiences, accelerates problem-solving, empowers customer service representatives and drives efficiency.
“HCLTech is making a bold move to lead AI-driven innovation in the rapidly growing CCaaS market,” said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, HCLTech. “By combining our expertise in digital transformation with Microsoft’s GenAI, automation and Copilot capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help customers unlock the full potential of AI and Cloud-native services. We are excited to welcome best-in-class AI talent from Microsoft to our organisation, which will further enhance our capabilities and, together with our preferred partnership in the CCaaS space, position HCLTech as a leader in the services market, driving AI-powered business outcomes.”
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with HCLTech, who shares our vision of leveraging AI to transform the CCaaS market,” Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business and Industry Copilot, Microsoft. “HCLTech is a leader in contact centre transformations and is well positioned to help customers harness the power of AI to drive operational efficiency, scale and growth.”
HCLTech will enhance its offerings by making Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Centre its preferred contact centre solution, integrating industry-leading professional services, customer self-service applications and Microsoft Copilot capabilities into its existing suite of experience-center technology services.