HCLTech partners Arm on custom silicon chips for AI workloads

HCLTech and Arm have joined forces to develop custom silicon chips optimized for AI workloads. This collaboration aims to enhance computing efficiency in data center environments, catering to the evolving demands of customers. By leveraging pre-integrated Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS), HCLTech will help clients minimize development risks and swiftly deliver innovative, market-customized solutions.

These solutions are geared toward performance and scalability for AI workloads. As a member of Arm Total Design, an ecosystem that brings together industry leaders, HCLTech has preferential access to Neoverse CSS. This empowers them to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies designed to efficiently manage AI workloads and meet future data center demands.

“HCLTech’s collaboration with Arm will contribute to the development of forthcoming custom AI silicon solutions that will revolutionize the way AI workloads are addressed in data center environments. Together, we look forward to spearheading technology advancement and innovation in the semiconductor industry,” said Ameer Saithu, Executive Vice President of Engineering and R&D Services, at HCLTech.

“Through Arm Total Design, our partners can leverage the expertise and support of other industry leaders to bring custom silicon solutions to market faster. HCLTech is a welcome addition to the ecosystem, and we are excited to see how they leverage their custom AI silicon capabilities and Arm Neoverse CSS to innovate next-generation solutions,” said Guru Ganesan, President of Arm India.

