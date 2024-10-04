HCLTech to Deliver AI-Driven Digital Workplace Solutions with Intel

HCLTech, a global technology provider, will offer advanced AI-driven digital workplace solutions using Intel Core Ultra processors. These solutions will allow businesses to run AI operations directly on endpoint devices, leading to improved performance, reduced latency, and enhanced privacy and security.

By combining its digital workplace solutions with Intel’s on-device AI processing capabilities, HCLTech will enable faster and more efficient data processing. This eliminates the need for data to be transferred to remote servers, reducing the risks of data breaches during transmission and enhancing overall security.

Industry Applications of AI

HCLTech is leveraging Intel’s AI PC platform to support innovation in various industries, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, banking, manufacturing, and education. The company provides a comprehensive AI development environment for clients, ensuring smooth deployment of AI solutions, streamlined workflows, real-time decision making, and faster time-to-market for AI-driven applications.

“We are looking forward to elevating our AI capabilities through the Intel AI PC platform. With the revolutionary Intel Core Ultra processors, we can now deliver high-performance, scalable and cost-effective AI solutions that tackle real-world challenges and unlock new opportunities across diverse industries,” said Anand Swamy, EVP and Head of Tech & ISV Ecosystems, HCLTech.

“We are excited about our collaboration with HCLTech to deliver secure and efficient AI solutions. As a leader in AI-driven PCs, Intel has consistently pushed the boundaries of performance and power efficiency for Enterprises. We have partnered with a wide range of ISVs and OEMs to ensure a seamless AI PC experience without compromise,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, VP & MD, India Region, Intel.

HCLTech Expands AI Capabilities Through Strategic Partnerships

HCLTech's AI capabilities cover a wide range of innovation, from chip development to optimizing business processes. The company collaborates with Intel and other technology leaders to promote generative AI adoption across the digital workplace technology stack.

Through strategic partnerships, HCLTech offers expert consulting, tailored use case development, change management, and dedicated support. These services enable businesses to effectively implement AI solutions and drive digital transformation across various sectors.

