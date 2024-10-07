HCLTech to Offer AI-Driven Digital Workplace Solutions Using Intel

HCLTech has announced its new AI-driven digital workplace solutions powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. These solutions enable companies to conduct AI operations directly on endpoint devices, resulting in smoother performance, reduced latency, and enhanced privacy and security. By eliminating the need to transfer data to remote servers, this approach reduces the risk of data breaches or interceptions during data transfers.

Advertisment

Integration with Intel’s On-Device AI Processing

HCLTech’s digital workplace solutions are specifically tailored for Intel Core Ultra processors, leveraging Intel's on-device AI processing capabilities. This integration allows users to experience faster and more efficient interactions, enhancing the overall user experience by processing data locally on the devices.

HCLTech aims to harness Intel's AI PC platform to drive innovation across various sectors, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, banking, manufacturing, and education. By creating a comprehensive AI development environment, HCLTech facilitates the deployment of AI solutions that streamline workflows, enable real-time decision-making, and accelerate time to market for transformative AI applications.

Advertisment

HCLTech's partnership with Intel aims to empower clients with cutting-edge AI technologies, enabling more efficient business operations across diverse industries.

Anand Swamy, EVP and Head of Tech & ISV Ecosystems, HCLTech, said, “We are looking forward to elevating our AI capabilities through the Intel AI PC platform. With the revolutionary Intel Core Ultra processors, we can now deliver high-performance, scalable and cost-effective AI solutions that tackle real-world challenges and unlock new opportunities across diverse industries.”

Santhosh Viswanathan, VP & MD, India Region, Intel, said, “We are excited about our collaboration with HCLTech to deliver secure and efficient AI solutions. As a leader in AI-driven PCs, Intel has consistently pushed the boundaries of performance and power efficiency for Enterprises. We have partnered with a wide range of ISVs and OEMs to ensure a seamless AI PC experience without compromise.”

Advertisment

HCLTech Expands AI Capabilities Across Innovation Spectrum

HCLTech offers comprehensive AI capabilities that cover the full range of innovation, from chip development to business process optimization. This approach ensures that clients benefit from a seamless integration of AI technologies into their operations, driving efficiency and enhancing performance across multiple levels.

Strategic Partnerships for Generative AI Adoption

Advertisment

Through strategic partnerships with Intel and other leading technology providers, HCLTech is advancing the adoption of generative AI across the digital workplace technology stack. The company provides expert consulting, tailored use case development, and effective change management to ensure smooth AI integration.

Dedicated Support for AI Implementation

HCLTech also offers dedicated support to assist organizations in deploying and managing AI solutions. This includes addressing specific business needs and helping companies navigate the complexities of AI-driven digital transformation.