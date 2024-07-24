Hexaware receives Silver EcoVadis Rating for ESG

Hexaware Technologies has announced that it has received a Silver rating from EcoVadis, a platform for assessing business sustainability. The company's score increased to 70 points, placing it in the top 15% of companies globally for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. Last year, Hexaware earned 50 points, receiving a Bronze rating.

Advertisment

EcoVadis, established in 2007, provides business sustainability ratings and has a network of over 130,000 rated companies. The platform offers insights to help businesses reduce risks and improve their sustainability practices.

The EcoVadis sustainability assessment methodology evaluates how companies integrate sustainability and CSR principles into their operations. This methodology is based on seven principles: expert assessment, industry-specific customization, diverse source input, technological integration for secure and efficient processes, transparency, evidence-based scoring, and continuous improvement. It aligns with international standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000, covering more than 220 spending categories and 180 countries.

EcoVadis assesses companies based on criteria in four areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Hexaware's score improvement has been noted across each of these parameters.

Advertisment

"Achieving a Silver rating with 70 points from EcoVadis is the result of our collective efforts in advancing our ESG commitments," said Uma Thomas, Chief Risk Officer and Global Head – ESG, Hexaware. "This increase reflects our efforts in improving environmental responsibility, ethical standards, and sustainable practices across the company."

Hexaware is now included in the top 8% globally for ESG practices.

Advertisment

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read about Sustainability Practices..

Read IT Product News here..