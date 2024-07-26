HFS Research Names Brillio a High-Tech Services Innovator

Brillio, a digital transformation services provider, has been recognized by HFS Research as a Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovator in High-Tech Services for its role in enterprise transformation.

The HFS Horizons report, High-Tech Services, 2024, evaluates the high-tech offerings of 17 service providers based on their value propositions, execution and innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact. The report examines how these providers help clients achieve enterprise transformation through high-tech services. According to HFS, Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovators drive improved operational outcomes and use technology to gain organizational alignment and transform stakeholder experiences.

The report highlights Brillio’s leadership in “bringing a software-engineering mindset to help tech and business use emerging tech to transform operations digitally.” It says, “Brillio applies accelerators and partner capabilities to aid high-tech firms in dealing with constant disruption and use data and AI-driven solutions to create business advantage…Customers applaud Brillio for its agility, flexibility, and client-focused workforce.”

Tejasvi Mohan, Global Head of Hi-Tech at Brillio, said, “We are excited to be recognized as an Enterprise Innovator in High-tech services and a Market Leader in the Software category in this report. The high-tech industry is at an inflection point where data, AI, and cloud are reshaping how companies deliver customer value. This recognition validates our client-centricity, AI-led capabilities, industry-specific offerings, and outcome-based approach in helping technology companies accelerate speed-to-market at scale, unlock higher levels of personalization, and drive growth.”

Joel Martin Executive Research Leader, HFS Research, said, “Brillio’s strong showing in the HFS High-Tech Horizon is highlighted by its proprietary multi-cloud platform, BrillioOne.ai, which accelerates scalable high ROI analytics platform development, improves data trust, and enhances user experience optimally and securely.”

According to the report, “The BrillioOne.ai accelerator creates a way for clients to deal with the costs of modernizing their core applications. Brillio has developed fit-for-purpose pricing models, offering customers more flexibility in defining outcome-based models that allow customers to reconfigure, rearchitect, and redeploy as market and business needs change.”

