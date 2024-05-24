HHV Group certified for its HMC Lab from SAC, ISRO

Hind High Vacuum Advanced Technologies (HHVAT), a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based HHV group, has received the Qualification Validity Certification from the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its metallization and lithography processes on alumina substrates used in space flight applications.

SAC, a major ISRO center, designs space-borne instruments for ISRO missions and develops applications of space technology for communication, broadcasting, navigation, disaster monitoring, meteorology, oceanography, environmental monitoring, and natural resource surveys.

The HHV Group has been associated with ISRO for the last six decades, including providing India’s first space simulation chamber. HHVAT has a long history with various ISRO units, supplying machines and components for various applications.

HHVAT’s Hybrid Micro Circuit (HMC) Lab can produce 2-layer and 3-layer Thin Film Metallized Circuits (TFMC) with a line accuracy of 40 microns using the photolithography process. The lab has production sputter coating systems, a stylus profiler for measuring coating thickness, a four-probe sheet resistance meter, a laser writer for mask fabrication, a UV exposure and aligner system, an etching room with a chemical wet bench, dicing machines, and high-performance microscopes and profile projectors for inspection and measurement of substrates.

The HMC Lab is located in an ISO 7 clean room with ISO 5 laminar flow stations for substrate handling. It can produce 25,000 one-inch square metalized substrates annually for space and defense applications.

“HHV works closely with scientists of ISRO on these Hybrid Micro Circuits in realizing various Flight Mode projects. The Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon has made India proud and put a feather on the cap of HHVAT for its contribution towards Make in India. We are proud to be a part of this successful journey of ISRO and India” said Prasanth Sakhamuri, Managing Director, HHVAT.

HHVAT is an Indian company operating in thin film and vacuum technology. For the last 60 years, HHVAT designed and manufactured high-vacuum equipment for research and industrial applications. HHV is a developer and manufacturer of laboratory and industrial-scale vacuum thin film coating systems for optical and functional coatings.

