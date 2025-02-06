Himanshu Vaish is Global Service DO at Sattrix Information Security

Sattrix Information Security, a provider of IT and cybersecurity solutions, has announced the appointment of Himanshu Vaish as the company’s new Global Service Delivery Officer. With over 35 years of global experience in Information Security, Risk Management and IT Service Delivery, Vaish brings invaluable expertise to this key leadership position. His extensive background includes serving as a consultant to the Prime Minister’s Cyber Security Task Force, where he played a pivotal role in advising on national cybersecurity strategies.

Throughout his distinguished career, Vaish has held senior leadership roles at prominent organisations such as Credit Suisse, Bank of America, Genpact and GE Capital. His deep knowledge spans areas like cybersecurity governance, vulnerability management, business continuity planning and regulatory compliance. As a certified Cyber Resiliency professional, he has also trained senior law enforcement officials in cybersecurity and IT forensics, solidifying his reputation as a trusted leader in the industry.

In his new role at Sattrix, Vaish will oversee global operations, including the Security Operations Center (SOC), Network Operations Center (NOC) and Professional Services. His primary focus will be on driving operational excellence through enhanced service delivery, process automation and the development of innovative solutions to strengthen the company’s cybersecurity services. Additionally, he will manage delivery risks, ensure regulatory compliance and nurture strong customer relationships to ensure top-tier service.

Vaish is widely recognised for his ability to strategically address complex cybersecurity challenges. Among his notable achievements is the creation of a vulnerability remediation model that achieved an impressive 91% remediation rate within just 90 days and his leadership in driving a 300% improvement in detection rates.

Sachhin Gajjaer, MD, Sattrix, expressed his excitement about Vaish’s appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Himanshu to the Sattrix team. His unmatched expertise in cybersecurity and leadership will undoubtedly propel us to new heights of operational excellence.”

Commenting on his new role, Himanshu Vaish said, "I am excited to join Sattrix and look forward to working alongside our talented team to safeguard critical business infrastructures. Together, we will transform challenges into opportunities and ensure Sattrix remains at the forefront of cybersecurity service excellence."

