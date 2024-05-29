Hitachi Partners Google Cloud to leverage Generative AI

Hitachi and Google Cloud announced a multi-year partnership with generative AI to boost enterprise innovation and productivity. Hitachi will create a new business unit to help businesses address industry challenges using Gemini models, Vertex AI, and other cloud technologies. It will also adopt Google Cloud’s AI to improve its products and services.

Through this partnership, Hitachi aims to grow Lumada, its core digital business, and enhance operational efficiencies for the Hitachi Group. GlobalLogic, a subsidiary of the Hitachi Group, will lead the creation of the Hitachi Google Cloud Business Unit and the Google Cloud Center of Excellence to expand Google Cloud technology to new and existing enterprise customers.

Additionally, Hitachi will work with Google Cloud to include training on Google Cloud’s GenAI in Hitachi’s GenAI Professional training program. This program will increase the expertise and managed services these business units offer, ensuring large-scale organizations have the resources to improve operations with AI.

Additional focus areas of the partnership will include:

New GenAI solutions for software modernization and customer service: Hitachi will use Gemini models to help businesses modernize legacy software systems. It will also use Google Cloud Contact Center AI to improve customer service experiences. For example, Google Cloud Agent Assist can provide real-time support and resolution suggestions to customer service representatives, enhancing productivity and service quality. These new solutions will be compatible with GlobalLogic's Platform of Platforms architecture, which is designed for intelligent enterprises.

Safe, secure GenAI solutions for on-premises and cloud environments: Hitachi’s new solutions will support customers operating both on-premises and in the cloud, allowing enterprises to modernize operations while maintaining their existing IT environments. The solutions will also be compatible with Virtual Storage Platform One, enabling users to build GenAI applications using data stored on Hitachi Vantara’s hybrid cloud platform.

Joint go-to-market initiatives: Hitachi and Google Cloud will align their sales, marketing, and engineering teams to provide customers across industries with the resources needed to deploy and manage GenAI projects through the Hitachi Google Cloud Business Unit and Google Cloud Center of Excellence. This will include GenAI Professionals trained by Hitachi on Google Cloud technology.

Strengthen GenAI talent development: Hitachi will train over 50,000 GenAI Professionals through its global training program, which will now include training on Google Cloud’s GenAI solutions and AI technology. These professionals will support customers' transformation with AI.

“Through this partnership, Hitachi will leverage Google Cloud's AI capabilities to improve and enhance employee productivity and accelerate innovation. By augmenting the capabilities of our developers and customer success units with Google Cloud GenAI solutions, such as Vertex AI and Gemini models, Hitachi will be able to serve the needs of its customers in diverse industries and across domains such as energy, mobility, manufacturing, and digital services,” said Toshiaki Tokunaga, Executive VP, and Executive Officer at Hitachi.

Nitesh Banga, CEO, of the Digital Engineering Business Unit, Hitachi, and President & CEO, of GlobalLogic, added: “Through this global alliance, Hitachi is strategically aligning its go-to-market approach together with Google Cloud to drive tangible results. We are establishing clear pathways for collaboration, ensuring enhanced efficiency and acceleration in delivering solutions to our collective clients. This investment in building our Google Cloud Business Unit will provide the necessary energy, focus, and cohesive teamwork essential for achieving the desired accelerated time-to-market, translating innovation into swift revenue growth.”

“To solve complex business challenges with generative AI, enterprises need advanced technology and the technical expertise to successfully deploy it throughout their organizations,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Our partnership with Hitachi will provide customers with the resources needed to optimally build, implement, and manage every stage of their generative AI projects.”

