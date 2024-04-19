Hitachi Semiconductor partners with Sagar Semiconductors

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. (HPSD) and Sagar Semiconductors (Sagar Semi) have entered into a collaborative agreement by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at jointly promoting high-power devices like IGBTs and SiC, facilitating New Product Development (NPD), and transferring technology for high voltage diodes. This partnership is moving a step towards working on India's semiconductor industry and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative.

The MoU was signed at Sagar Semiconductors' headquarters in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of cooperation between the two companies. Present at the signing ceremony were Mr. Kedar Reddy, Managing Director of Sagar Semiconductors, and Mr. Hirotaka Wakamatsu, Head of Business Development for Hitachi Power Semiconductor Devices.

The collaboration focuses on three key areas:

Joint Marketing Efforts: HPSD and Sagar Semiconductors will enhance their joint marketing activities for high voltage high power SiC and IGBT products, complementing Sagar Semiconductor's existing portfolio of MOSFETs and IGBTs.

New Product Development (NPD): The partnership aims to develop tailored solutions for emerging technologies in India, with a focus on sectors such as White Goods, Energy Storage Solutions (ESS), and railways.

Technical Transfer and Training: Sagar Semiconductors plans to establish a manufacturing facility for high-voltage semiconductors like high-voltage diodes for the automotive industry. HPSD has agreed to consider technical transfer related to end-to-end manufacturing of these high-voltage devices and provide training to Sagar Semiconductors' team in India and Japan.

The proposed factory will encompass both the fabrication and packaging of these devices, making it one of India's first end-to-end integrated semiconductor factories. Moreover, HPSD is considering relocating some of its facilities to India in the future, with a commitment to assisting in setting up the factory and providing comprehensive training to local personnel.

This collaboration aims to strengthen India's semiconductor and power electronics ecosystem by promoting indigenous manufacturing capabilities, skill development, and advancing technological innovation through new product development.

Kedar Reddy, MD, Sagar Semiconductors expressed his views on the collaboration, highlighting its potential to transform the Indian semiconductor landscape -

"By localizing operations and nurturing NPD capabilities, we are taking tangible steps towards self-sufficiency, poised to make a transformative impact on the semiconductor ecosystem."

In alignment with the objectives of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), both entities will collaborate to create an environment conducive to semiconductor innovation and manufacturing, positioning India for global reach in the semiconductor domain.

Hirotaka Wakamatsu, Head of Business Development for Hitachi Power Semiconductor Devices expressed his views on the Indian market. -

"We are very bullish on the Indian semiconductor and power electronics market. Partnership with Sagar Semiconductors to explore various initiatives for the Indian market. We believe our decades of experience combined with their local knowledge will be a winning combination. "

In the coming weeks, both teams will work towards formalizing specific contractual terms across the three key areas of the agreement.

