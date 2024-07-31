Hitachi Vantara Launches Hitachi iQ and AI Discovery Service

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, has announced the general availability of the initial offerings of the Hitachi iQ portfolio. This includes AI-ready infrastructure, solutions, and services, such as the NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification. The first Hitachi iQ infrastructure offering is designed to support critical AI applications. It features the Hitachi Content Software for File solution, which aims to accelerate and optimize the time to insights for businesses.

The launch of Hitachi iQ coincides with a growing emphasis on AI use cases in enterprises worldwide. According to a recent Enterprise Strategy Group survey, 97% of organizations view GenAI as a top-five priority. However, only 44% have well-defined policies regarding GenAI, and just 37% believe their infrastructure is well-prepared for implementing GenAI solutions. The NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification for Hitachi iQ highlights the company's commitment to providing scalable and high-performance data infrastructure to support advanced AI workloads.

“NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification not only tells you that this solution has met rigorous standards for reliability and performance, but it also represents a significant upgrade to handle the extensive bandwidth and speed required by today’s networks,” said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer of Hitachi Vantara. “Hitachi iQ is equipped to handle the most demanding AI workloads, helping our customers enjoy seamless, high-speed AI operations that keep them ahead of the curve.”



Hitachi Vantara AI Discovery

Hitachi Vantara is launching a new AI Discovery Service to assist customers in identifying valuable AI use cases, assessing data readiness, determining ROI, and creating a strategic roadmap for AI implementation. The service offers a range of AI consultative services, including a Discovery program lasting as little as three weeks and an Advisory and Jumpstart program for up to 12 weeks. These programs feature technology assessment, proof of concept scoping, and production planning.

“AI solutions require a combination of tools, technologies, platforms, and frameworks that facilitate model development, deployment, and management,” said Jeb Horton, senior vice president of Global Services at Hitachi Vantara. “By combining the industry expertise of Hitachi and Hitachi group company partners such as GlobalLogic with the Hitachi iQ solutions portfolio, the company offers a unique blend of infrastructure and services capabilities to provide the market with customized, industry-specific tools.”

“Organizations across industries are looking to build the right AI platform that will help them turn their data into intelligence,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director of DGX systems at NVIDIA. “The combination of solutions built on NVIDIA’s DGX platform and software, coupled with Hitachi Vantara’s expertise in AI discovery and planning, will help provide customers with a foundation to turbocharge their generative AI capabilities.”

Hitachi has experience in the IT/OT domain in industries such as rail, energy, and manufacturing, and is known for integrating IT infrastructure and business applications. Hitachi iQ offers various consumption models, enabling customers to access the necessary data infrastructure, improve on-premises performance, and achieve better ROI.

