Hitachi Vantara launches iQ Studio to simplify and scale agentic AI

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, has unveiled Hitachi iQ Studio, a breakthrough platform designed to simplify and accelerate the development and deployment of agentic AI applications at enterprise scale.

Building on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, Hitachi iQ Studio enables organisations to design, deploy, and govern AI agents with intuitive no-code and low-code tools, pre-built blueprints, and full data sovereignty. The solution shortens time to production while ensuring responsible AI governance and compliance.

Bridging the Gap Between AI Experimentation and Enterprise Deployment

While AI adoption is expanding rapidly, many organisations continue to face challenges transitioning from experimentation to scaled deployment. According to Boston Consulting Group, 74% of companies struggle to operationalise AI, and 62% cite a lack of data governance as a key inhibitor to success.

Hitachi iQ Studio directly addresses these challenges, providing a fully governed, on-premises and sovereign AI environment that allows enterprises, especially those in regulated sectors, to maintain data control and compliance.

Unlike cloud-only or fragmented point solutions, Hitachi iQ Studio delivers an integrated, secure platform that combines retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines with Model Context Protocol (MCP) for streamlined data access, automation, and contextual intelligence. These components work together to accelerate the creation of agentic AI systems that can understand, reason, and act with minimal technical intervention.

“AI has evolved beyond experimentation, but many organisations still need the right foundation to scale it effectively,” said Jason Hardy, Chief Technology Officer for AI, Hitachi Vantara. “With Hitachi iQ Studio, we are making AI more user-friendly and manageable by combining accessible tools with enterprise-grade performance and governance. The result is faster innovation, stronger oversight, and a path to scalable, responsible AI.”

Enterprise-Ready Features for Responsible AI at Scale

Hitachi iQ Studio empowers both business and technical teams with features for model management, governance, and real-time monitoring, supporting both generative AI and predictive AI workloads.

Key Capabilities:

AI-Ready Data for Agentic AI: Unlock enterprise and unstructured data through secure, scalable RAG pipelines that deliver context-rich insights.

Accelerated Time-to-Value: Shrink the AI lifecycle from idea to deployment using MCP connectors , ready-to-use algorithms, and automated data integration.

Democratized AI Development: Empower non-technical users to build, train, and deploy AI agents through an intuitive, visual interface, minimising reliance on scarce data science talent.

Industrial AI Blueprints: Access pre-built AI templates for use cases like predictive maintenance, fleet optimisation, and operator-skill evaluation.

Governance and Security: Ensure compliance, traceability, and sovereign data control with local model deployment and lifecycle management.

Collaboration with NVIDIA for Scalable AI Performance

The platform leverages NVIDIA accelerated computing and software to deliver performance, scalability, and efficiency across distributed AI workloads.

“As organisations bring AI into production, keeping data secure, scalable, and close to compute is critical,” said Jacob Liberman, Director of Enterprise Product at NVIDIA. “By combining Hitachi Vantara’s enterprise data expertise with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, Hitachi iQ Studio provides customers the performance and control they need to build and deploy advanced AI systems at enterprise scale.”

By uniting intuitive design tools, automated governance, and industrial-grade infrastructure, Hitachi iQ Studio bridges the gap between AI experimentation and enterprise transformation. It represents Hitachi Vantara’s continued commitment to delivering secure, explainable, and scalable AI solutions for real-world business impact.

