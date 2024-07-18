Hitachi Vantara Organises Annual India Partner Summit

Hitachi Vantara brought together about 100 partners at its annual summit in Jaipur. Held in the month of July, the three-day summit themed "Partnership Beyond Boundaries" brought together partners across India and the SAARC region to recognise their role in driving revenue growth and unlocking business value for mutual customers with Hitachi Vantara over the last financial year. The top-performing partners were presented with awards for their achievements.

Hitachi Vantara has also launched its inaugural Partner Advisory Board for India and the SAARC region at its annual summit for channel partners, distributors and alliances. The Partner Advisory Board serves as a platform for Hitachi Vantara to regularly convene with its partners, exchange industry best practices and actively listen to partner feedback, with the goal of fostering continuous improvement and excellence in the partner programmes.

"As one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, India continues to be a pivotal contributor to our worldwide business. This success is largely driven by our partners who are essential in driving innovation and excellence for our customers," said Hemant Tiwari, MD and VP, India and SAARC Region, Hitachi Vantara. "The creation of the Partner Advisory Board exemplifies our commitment to actively listen to our partners' feedback and engage in ongoing dialogue. This helps us consistently identify areas for improvement in our partner programs, fostering collaborative efforts to drive revenue growth and deliver unmatched value to our customers. Together, we will forge new paths, set higher benchmarks, and continue to transform the digital landscape for businesses in the years to come," he added.