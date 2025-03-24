Honeywell India Hosts Inaugural LeadHERS in Tech' Event

Honeywell India hosted its flagship event, LeadHERS in Tech, in its Bangalore campus, bringing together over 200 inspiring women professionals from across the technology industry. This landmark event brought together innovators, thought leaders and changemakers, highlighting the power of women-led breakthroughs in technology, and fostering a future where women lead the charge in innovation. The full-day event fostered industry-wide discussions on breaking barriers, creating opportunities for women to not just participate but take the lead in driving transformation shaping the future of technology.

Anant Maheshwari, President & CEO of Global Regions, Honeywell in his keynote address emphasised the importance of diverse voices in shaping the future of technology. He highlighted that women in tech are not only contributing to current advancements but are also pivotal in driving the innovations that will define the next era. Anant Maheshwari called for greater empowerment of women to lead and emphasised the role of initiatives like 'LeadHERS in Tech' in providing a platform for women to shape the future of technology.

The event included a fireside chat with Ashish Modi, President of Honeywell India, and Niranjan Kalyandurg, President of Honeywell Technology Solutions. They shed spotlight on the role of male allyship in fostering an inclusive workplace and the importance of sponsorship in advancing women’s careers. The leaders also addressed gender biases and highlighted the need for training to mitigate unconscious blind spots, concluding with a call for women to be bold, vocal, and actively shape the future of technology.

Highlight of the day was a high-profile panel discussion titled Breaking Barriers in Tech - Stories of Resilience and Innovation, featuring industry leaders including Latha Chemrakalam, VP, Continental; Sidharth Balachandran, Head of the AirBus Innovation Centre; Ashwini Siddhi, AI Head, GoDaddy; and Sumedha Limaye, VP of Engineering at Quest Global. The discussion highlighted how women are challenging the status quo in tech and reshaping the tech landscape with bold, forward-thinking approaches. Inspirational talks were delivered by Vandana Suri, founder of TAXSHE, India’s women-only taxi service, and Nisha Millet, former Olympic swimmer, who shared their journeys of perseverance and success.

Anita Vijaykrishnan, VP, Engineering and India Leader, Honeywell Technology Solutions, emphasised, “Women in tech are not just solving problems; they are shaping the future. LeadHERS in Tech marks the beginning of a transformative journey, serving as a call to action to inspire and empower women across the tech industry. At Honeywell, we recognise women’s leadership in every breakthrough and are proud to support and elevate their capabilities and contributions. Our mission is to continue fostering an environment where women-led innovations can thrive and lead the way forward.”

The event also hosted the InnovateHER contest, showcasing tech-driven solutions from women teams to tackle real-world challenges. The contest demonstrated the power of diverse perspectives in problem-solving and the pivotal role women play in shaping the future of technology. Participants also attended specialized masterclasses and took a tour of the Honeywell Experience Center, exploring the company's innovations in aviation, automation and energy transition, as well as its diversity and inclusion programmes.

