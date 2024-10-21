Honeywell Launches Handheld Computers for Warehouse, Retail Operations

Honeywell has announced the release of three new handheld computers—CT37, CK67, and CK62— aiming to improve workflows in high-demand environments such as warehouses and retail floors. These devices are equipped to run artificial intelligence (AI) applications, aiming to streamline processes and enhance employee efficiency.

The new mobile computers from Honeywell are designed to support AI applications that can help workers optimize their tasks. These devices will enable employees to access on-the-job knowledge faster, facilitating smarter working methods. This development aligns with Honeywell's broader strategy to integrate advanced AI capabilities across its product portfolio.

Honeywell’s introduction of these intelligent, next-generation devices reflects its focus on three key megatrends, including automation. The release of these mobile computers is part of the company's efforts to stay ahead in adopting technologies that can bring significant operational efficiencies.

AI-Enabled Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent

Honeywell also highlighted its ongoing efforts to develop an AI-enabled Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent for its mobile devices. This technology, starting with the CT47 model, is expected to further enhance the capabilities of Honeywell’s devices, allowing for more advanced and automated functionalities in demanding environments.

“Honeywell’s mobile computers power the industries that keep our world running, serving as force multipliers to make the global supply chain, healthcare and air travel more productive,” said David Barker, president of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. “Our devices are equipped to harness the capabilities AI can bring to help employees work smarter, company assets work harder and processes run more efficiently, resulting in more meaningful data insights.”

Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Computers: CT37, CK67, and CK62

Overview of New Devices

Honeywell has launched three new handheld mobile computers—CT37, CK67, and CK62—featuring advanced connectivity and compatibility with the latest technologies. These devices are equipped with 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and support Android™ 14-18, ensuring fast data access and seamless communication for workers in various industries, including retail, healthcare, and warehousing.

The CT37 mobile computer is designed for use in retail and healthcare environments, offering a combination of durability, high-powered scanning, and advanced security features. It provides a user experience similar to consumer smartphones, which is essential for today’s workforce. The CT37 is intended to streamline tasks such as mobile point of sale, price checks, patient identification, and secure text communication, helping to improve both customer and patient experiences.

The CK67 is built to keep workflows running efficiently in challenging warehouse and distribution centre (DC) environments. It features an ergonomic design for ease of use and can withstand drops of up to eight feet. Additionally, the CK67 allows workers to scan items from three inches to 80 feet, enhancing flexibility in fast-paced work environments.

The CK62 mobile computer is also designed for warehouse and distribution centre operations. Its lightweight design and updated keypad allow for single-handed data entry, increasing efficiency. Equipped with enterprise-grade software, the CK62 provides comprehensive asset visibility and optimization, making it a valuable tool for warehouse management.

Honeywell is also developing a Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent, an AI-powered solution to assist retail and warehouse workers. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., this agent will offer quick access to information, potentially saving time and improving accuracy. The intelligent agent will be available through a software development kit (SDK), allowing organizations to integrate it with their existing systems and applications.

