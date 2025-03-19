HP Announces New Range of Laptops and Printers

At its annual Amplify Conference, HP Inc announced new products and services designed to shape the future of work, empowering people and businesses to create and manage their own way of working. The company unveiled more than 80 PCs, AI-powered print tools for MSMEs and Workforce Experience Platform enhancements, all built to drive company growth and professional fulfillment.

"HP is translating AI into meaningful experiences that drive growth and fulfillment,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc. "We are shaping the future of work with game-changing AI innovations that seamlessly adapt to how people want to work."

HP is supercharging its PCs to take advantage of the latest technologies available with select models qualifying as Copilot+ PCs, so work doesn’t feel like work.

Some New HP Products -

The HP EliteBook 8 Series is masterfully redesigned with mainstream enterprise workers in mind, delivering AI-powered productivity and seamless collaboration in a repairable and upgradeable package. With NPU options up to 50 TOPS, experience up to 224% better power efficiency and up to 43 times faster AI image generation for incredible performance gains versus previous non-NPU models.

The HP EliteDesk 8 Series brings AI powerfully and securely to the company’s desktop portfolio. These devices are ideal for corporate project managers and workers who need a reliable PC that can manage even the most demanding projects for smarter workflows and productivity. This is the world's first business desktop PC portfolio to protect against quantum computer hacks, combining high performance with lower power consumption to reduce costs.

The HP EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i is the perfect tool for an on-the-go employee constantly moving around the office. As the world’s first commercial PC with integrated KVM ability through HP Device Switch, an employee can use the all-in-one for work or quickly plug their laptop into the AIO with a single cable to power the notebook and access all the available peripherals.

The OmniBook X Series is designed for creators who need a PC that adapts to their workflow, whether it be a svelte 14-inch flip device to ideate and draw, or a powerhouse clamshell 17.3-inch PC to power through their larger-than-life creations. The OmniBook 7 Series is built for power users on their PC for all-day productivity for school or work. And the OmniBook 5 Series is ideal for families and students with a versatile design that’s built for streaming, light gaming, and personal productivity. Devices across the consumer notebook portfolio are offered in a variety of sizes with powerful Intel Ultra or AMD Ryzen processors.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 8000 Series Printers are the world’s first printers that protect against quantum computer attacks. They provide enhanced hardware-level security for highly regulated organizations that rely on secure printing, ensuring protection against future quantum computer attacks while seamlessly integrating with Zero Trust architectures.

The HP Latex R530 Printer is the only compact all-in-one HP Latex printer, capable of handling both rigid and flexible media. Its digital operation simplifies workflows and maximises space, boosting efficiency. It helps small and medium-sized print shops (PSPs) meet customer demands with high-quality prints and impressive output.

