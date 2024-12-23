HP Announces Winter Offers on Laptops, Accessories, and Printers

HP has introduced a range of winter discounts and deals on its laptops, accessories, and printers, valid until January 31, 2025. The offers extend across various HP product lines, including the AI OmniBook, Omen, Victus, Spectre, Pavilion, and Envy series, along with Smart Tank and LaserJet printers. Customers can avail of these offers at HP World Stores, authorized offline sellers, and the HP Online Store.

Laptop Offers by Product Series

HP Omen Series (Omen 16, Omen Transcend 14 & 16, and Omen 17)

- HyperX Pulse Fire Haste 2 Mouse worth ₹9,087 available for ₹999 with Omen laptops.

- No-cost EMI available with Bajaj Finserv.

- Extended warranty offer: 3 years with Protegent Antivirus worth ₹8,499 available for ₹3,499.

- Exchange benefit: Up to ₹10,000 on old HP laptops.

HP Victus Series (Victus 15 and Victus 16)



- HyperX Pulse Fire Haste 2 Mouse for ₹1,999 with Victus laptops.

- Exclusive Accidental Damage Protection (ADP): Available on Victus 3050A laptops for ₹999.

- No-cost EMI available with Bajaj Finserv.

- Extended warranty: 3 years with Protegent Antivirus at ₹3,499.

- Exchange benefit: Up to ₹2,500 on old HP laptops.

HP OmniBook Series

- Cashback: Up to ₹10,000 with select banks.

- Free earbuds: Poly Voyager Free 60 Carbon Black worth ₹29,676 with OmniBook laptops.

- No-cost EMI available with Bajaj Finserv.

- Extended warranty: 3 years with Protegent Antivirus at ₹3,499.

- Exchange benefit: Up to ₹10,000 on old HP laptops.

HP Envy Series (Envy x360 14 & 15)

- Cashback: Up to ₹10,000 with select banks.

- Earbuds offer: Poly Voyager Free 60 Carbon Black for ₹1,499.

- No-cost EMI available with Bajaj Finserv.

- Extended warranty: 3 years with Protegent Antivirus at ₹3,499.

- Exchange benefit: Up to ₹5,000 on old HP laptops.

HP Pavilion Series (Pavilion 14, 15, and Pavilion Plus)

- Cashback: Up to ₹5,000 with select banks.

- Earbuds offer: Poly Voyager Free 60 Carbon Black for ₹2,499 with Pavilion Plus laptops.

- No-cost EMI available with Bajaj Finserv.

- Extended warranty: 3 years with Protegent Antivirus at ₹3,499.

- Exchange benefit: Up to ₹5,000 on Pavilion Plus laptops and ₹2,500 on Pavilion laptops.

HP Spectre Series (Spectre x360 14 & 16

- Cashback: Up to ₹10,000 with select banks.

- Free earbuds: Poly Voyager Free 60 Carbon Black worth ₹29,676.

- No-cost EMI available with Bajaj Finserv.

- Extended warranty: 3 years with Protegent Antivirus at ₹3,499.

- Exchange benefit: Up to ₹10,000 on old HP laptops.

HP 14 and 15 Series

- Cashback: Up to ₹3,500 with select banks.

- No-cost EMI available with Bajaj Finserv.



Printer Offers

Smart Tank and LaserJet Printers

- Swiggy voucher: ₹500 with select Smart Tank printer purchases.

- No-cost EMI: Available through Bajaj Finserv, Pine Labs, and HDB Financial Services.

- Art and Craft bundle: Luxor Art and Craft worth ₹1,698 with select Ink Advantage printers.

- LaserJet Tank offers:

- Swiss Military Trolley Bag worth ₹9,999 or

- HP 158X Toner Reload Kit for 5,000 pages with LaserJet Tank 1020w or 2606sdw printers.

- Offer valid until February 1, 2025.

Additional Offers

Adobe Creative Cloud



- Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements (PEPE): Worth ₹9,999 available for ₹3,999 on Omen, Pavilion Plus, Envy, Spectre, or OmniBook laptops.

Microsoft 365 Subscription

- One-year subscription: Worth ₹4,899 available for ₹999 on Pavilion Plus, Envy, Spectre, and OmniBook laptops.

These offers provide a range of options for customers seeking to upgrade their technology infrastructure this winter.

