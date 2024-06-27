HP launches "Consider it done" Campaign

HP India has upgraded its after-sales service for HP Smart Tank printers. As part of this initiative, HP has launched the "Consider it Done" campaign, providing 24/7 support in 10 languages for its Smart Tank printer range.

Advertisment

HP has upgraded its customer service to meet the diverse linguistic needs of Indian users. The company will now offer 12-hour, 7-day phone support in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Assamese, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, and Kannada. Additionally, HP has introduced 24-hour, 7-day support via WhatsApp in these languages. For installation and repair needs, customers can log cases through the HP website.

Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director – Printing Systems, HP India said, “At HP we understand Indian businesses and how they take pride in the trust that their customers have in them. Printer breakdowns can significantly disrupt operations, which is why we are committed to offering comprehensive support to minimize downtime. We have re-engineered our customer service and support for our Smart Tank range of printers to ensure we are accessible to our customers 24*7. The “Consider it done” campaign is an attempt to connect with the “can do” attitude of these business owners and to give them the confidence that HP smart tank printers will never let them down.

To emphasize the 24/7 customer support available with HP Smart Tank Printers, HP has launched a multi-film campaign for its enterprise customers. The campaign features a business owner who relies on HP printers for their success. When a printer malfunctions, the business owner contacts HP’s 24/7 customer support, ensuring uninterrupted daily operations. This effort aims to help small business owners focus on running their businesses and serving their customers. The campaign's tagline, “Consider it done,” reflects HP’s commitment to reliable service.

Advertisment

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Product News Here..