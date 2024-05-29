HP Partners Canva to Standardize Design and Printing

HP has announced a global partnership with Canva, a visual communication platform. This partnership aims to benefit both HP Print Service Providers (PSPs) and Canva users around the world. It will allow Canva users to design and print their visual content easily within an integrated system. This multi-year agreement will enable Canva users to design and print without losing quality or authenticity.

“This partnership will deliver huge strategic value and fuel customer growth across both organizations,” said Cliff Obrecht, Canva co-founder and Chief Operating Officer.

Canva started in 2013, has over 185 million monthly users, including many from the Fortune 500. Since launching Canva Print in 2017, users have been able to design and print various products like business cards, brochures, flyers, stickers, marketing materials, and apparel, with millions of orders each year.

Through this partnership, Canva users will have more access to printed products from HP PSPs. Canva plans to expand its print service to 150 countries by 2026, aiming for faster delivery times and a smaller carbon footprint through local operations.

Canva Extends Reach with HP Automation Software and Global Print Service Provider Network

HP's automation software, HP PrintOS Site Flow, will help Canva by automating production and shipping for PSPs. This solution streamlines print jobs with features like auto-scheduling, color consistency, security, barcode tracking, and optimal productivity. Additionally, HP's new features in the PrintOS Suite will provide the Canva Print Operations team with tools to identify, connect, and manage a global SKU catalog across HP-enabled PSPs.

"We are partnering with HP to accelerate the expansion of Canva Print. HP’s innovations in cloud software, quality management, and digital print have been at the center of our Canva Print expansion,” said Jim Towle, Head of Print and Partnerships, Canva. “With our teams working closely on new products and additional PSP locations, we can expand our world-class print capabilities and make it easier than ever for our global community to bring their designs to life.”

Canva Enterprise Empowers HP to Communicate Visually at Scale

Earlier this month, Canva introduced Canva Enterprise, a new subscription option for large organizations. With businesses needing to be more efficient and innovative, there is a growing demand for visual communication platforms that enable easy collaboration. As part of the agreement, HP will use Canva Enterprise, allowing HP's global marketing and sales teams to securely create, collaborate, and publish visual content.

“This announcement with Canva is a testament to HP's commitment to partnerships of this magnitude. We look forward to boosting our team's design productivity by removing bottlenecks that stifle creating visual content at scale,” said Haim Levit, Senior Vice President and Division President of HP Industrial Print. “Combined with the latest innovations in HP software, we are leading the industry forward, allowing users to design and print more sustainably.”

“Canva is leading the way in empowering global teams to collaborate and create high-impact visual content at speed. HP PrintOS will accelerate onboarding and ramp of new print volume to our integrated network of HP Print Service Providers, delivering the widest range of print to Canva users in every corner of the world,” added Chris Knighton, Global Sales Director, HP Industrial Software.

